23 Ground-Breaking Soap Opera Characters and Moments in LGBTQ+ History
Looking back at LGBTQ+ characters in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.
LGBTQ+ Pride Month takes place every June in USA. It commemorates the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969 in New York City, and sparked the gay rights revolution in the country. As a result, many pride events are held during this month at varying dates in a number of city and states, which includes parades, celebrations, and educational events. Gay pride or LGBTQ+ pride is the promotion of the self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group. The month also is to recognize the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. Pride month is not recognized internationally as pride celebrations take place in many other places at different times, including in the months of February, August and September. October is also LGBTQ+ history month in the United States because October 11 has been National Coming Out Day since 1988, and the month also pays honor to the late Matthew Shepard, who died on October 12 in 1998 after being beaten and left for dead by his assailants.
In honor of Pride Month, we thought it was fitting to look back at some of the most important LGBTQ+ stories and characters on daytime TV from All My Children, As the World Turns, Bold & Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital, One Life to Live, Passions, Santa Barbara, and Young & Restless. From coming out to first loves, and to daytime firsts in general, browse our gallery of some of the most memorable LGBTQ+ characters and storylines.
