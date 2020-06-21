Jill Johnson, Howard Wise/JPI

A look at daytime’s hottest dads.

In honor of Father’s Day, we’re looking at some of the hottest dads who have graced our current soaps. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and in some instances, there were slim pickings amongst the characters currently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless who are fathers. Here is our salute to the current and past hot daddies on soap operas.

Those who didn’t make the gallery, still deserve honorable mention such as Bold and Beautiful’s Eric Forrester, one of soaps silver foxes who loves his children, even though he’s disowned them in the past. On Days of our Lives we’re honoring Rafe Hernandez, who helped Sami raise half the kids in Salem that she gave birth to, bonded with step-daughter Ciara, and looked after Jordan Ridgeway’s baby David when she was in Bayview and murdered, even trying to get custody of the little guy.

We even have a few unhonorable mentions which include General Hospital’s Julian Jerome and Sonny Corinthos, who are both sexy and devoted to their offspring, but they also have a tendency to shoot their children and get violent with their baby mamas.

Though these two aren’t onscreen anymore for differing reasons, there are two Young and Restless stars we pay homage to. Before Neil Winters’ heartbreaking death, he had his ups and downs as a father, which included learning his daughter Lily was biologically his brother Malcolm’s daughter. He persevered, even adopting Devon Hamilton when he was a teenager living on the streets. His constant focus on his children and grandchildren made him one of soaps’ sexiest fathers.

Our post-mortem mention belongs to Y&R’s handsome John Abbott who returned every now and then as a ghost to counsel his children, even though he didn’t father as many children as he thought.

Be sure to check out the gallery and comment with your own picks and take a look at daytimes hottest shirtless hunks.

A version of this article was originally published on June 15, 2018, by Dustin Cushman. It was refreshed by Lori Wilson, June 13, 2019 and Christine Fix June 12, 2020.