When Lindsay Hartley became a part of the inaugural cast that launched NBC’s Passions in 1999 as Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald, she had no idea what was in store for her character. Creator James E. Reilly constructed a world that was both bonkers and ahead of its time all at once.

Hartley recalled to Soaps.com that the first script set the tone for the series, and it was off to the supernatural races from the beginning. “[We] didn’t really know where it was going to go and how deep it was going to go,” she said. “What the heck are we doing? This is crazy. But we loved it.” The cast’s enthusiasm for Reilly’s vision was a combination of “not only starting a new show,” but that they “got to do something that was so crazy and in good fun.” Hartley added, “We just all committed. That was what made it special.”

Even though the Passions actors were all dedicated to performing a fantastical storyline, there was one unexpected downside to the journey: wardrobe. “We all committed to wearing clothes for 30 days. I’ll never forget my engagement party; I had this peach dress with rhinestones. I remember thinking, ‘I don’t ever want to see this dress again,’ ” she laughed. Hartley may not want to see that outfit, but she praised the late Reilly for his “incredible writing style.”

“I wish it was on the air today because I feel like people would be more open to being involved with something that’s a little off the cuff — especially with everything going on in the world today,” Hartley continued. With everything old new again, could Peacock have something in the works for a Passions revival? “Because so much time has passed, it would be a whole new chapter because everyone’s older,” Hartley summed up. “If NBC wants to do it, I’m here for it.”

