1 / 14 <p>After more than a decade of breakups, makeups and love triangles at the 21st District, it’s understandable why One Chicago fans are interested in who the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/chicago-pd-cast-children/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago P.D.</em> cast is dating and married to in real life</a>, and what their relationships are like off screen.</p> <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-p-d/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago P.D.</em></a> is NBC’s crime drama following the personal and professional lives of detectives and officers in the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The series — which is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/law-order-svu/" target="_blank"><em>Law & Order</em></a> and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/fbi/" target="_blank"><em>FBI</em></a> franchises — is the second spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-fire/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago Fire</em></a> and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-med/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago Med</em></a>. </p> <p>But back to the real-life partners of the <em>Chicago P.D.</em> cast. So <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/chicago-pd-cast-children/" target="_blank">who is the <em>Chicago P.D.</em> cast dating and married to in real life</a>? Read on for what we know about their off-screen relationships. </p>

2 / 14 <p>Sophia Bush — who played Detective Erin Lindsay from Season 1 to Season 4 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — was married to her first husband, actor Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006. Bush and Murray both starred on The CW’s <em>One Tree Hill</em>, in which they played love interests Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis. “We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place. To all the other co-stars who’ve worked it out, more power to you,” Bush said in an interview on <em>Watch What Happens Live</em> in 2014.</p> <p>After her divorce from Murray, Bush dated her other <em>One Tree Hill</em> co-star, James Lafferty, from 2008 to 2009. She also dated her <em>Chicago P.D.</em> co-star Jesse Lee Soffer — who played Detective Jay Halstead — from 2014 to 2016.</p> <p>She started dating her second husband, entrepreneur Grant Hughes, in 2020. They announced their engagement in 2021 and married at the Phillbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2022. </p> <p>In an interview on her podcast, “Drama Queens” in 2022, Bush, who had known Hughes for 10 years before their relationship became romantic, revealed how her friends reacted when they started dating. “It’s not lost on me — nor any of my friends — that the person that I went, ‘Oh!’ about, I’d known for 10 years,” she said. She continued, “And everybody was like, ‘Welcome to your own party, ya idiot.’ And I was like, ‘Well, cool, I’m glad I’m here.'” Bush filed for divorce from Hughes in August 2023 after one year of marriage.</p>

3 / 14 <p>Jon Seda — who played Senior Detective Antonio Dawson from Season 1 to 6 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — is married to wife Lisa Gomez. They married in 2000 and share four children: son Jon Jr. and daughters Madison, Haley and Jessica. </p> <p>In 2018, Seda shared an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bk0nwD1nBlQ" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post of him and Gomez kissing in honor of their 18-year wedding anniversary. “There’s no one I trust, respect, admire, or rely on, more than this beautiful woman!” he wrote. “She’s a gift not just to me & our family, but to everyone who gets to call her a friend!! Today we made 18 years of marriage! Through all the ups & downs, we’ve grown to love each other even more!! Happy #Anniversary Babe!! Love you forever!! Yesterday.. Today.. Always.. US!”</p> <p>In an interview on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhN50EKI4l4" target="_blank"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a> in 2015, Seda revealed that the secret to his marriage with Gomez was to stay close together. “We don’t work apart. IT doesn’t work with us being apart,” he said. </p>

4 / 14 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/672096/jason-beghe-children/" target="_blank">Jason Beghe</a> — who has played Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight since Season 1 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — was married to actress Angie Janu from 2000 to 2020. They share two children: sons Bix and Bo Bear. </p> <p>Like her ex-husband, Janu is also an actor. According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0418356/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, she starred in the 1997 movie, <em>Too Good to Be True. </em></p> <p>Beghe filed for divocrce from Janu in 2017, claiming the two separated in 2016. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. In a divorce filing obtained by <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/902751/chicago-p-d-s-jason-beghe-files-for-divorce-after-17-years-of-marriage" target="_blank">E! News</a>, Beghe agreed to pay spousal support but requested to keep an inherited property in Oklahoma, as well as inherited mineral rights from properties in the state and Texas. He also requested to keep the proceeds from the sale of another property in Washington D.C. </p> <p>Beghe and Janu finalized their divorce in 2020 an were “restored to the status of single persons” in 2020, accordin to court documents obtained by <a href="https://people.com/tv/jason-beghe-and-ex-angie-janu-finalize-divorce/" target="_blank"><em>People</em></a>. Per the documents, the two agreed to “share in all major decisions concerning the minor children’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care [and] enrichment activities.” Beghe and Janu were also prohibited from making any “derogatory nor disparaging remarks about the other or the other party’s family members” in the presence of their sons.”</p> <p>According the doucments, Beghe was also ordered to pay Janu $14,200 per month in child support — which equates to $5,320 for Bix and $8,880 for Bo — as well as pay his ex-wife $16,700 per month in spousal support. Beghe also received his and Janu’s home in Chicago, Illinois, while Janu was granted their home in Malibu, California.</p> <p> </p>

5 / 14 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/673228/patrick-flueger-girlfriend/" target="_blank">Patrick Fleuger</a> — who has played Officer Adam Ruzek since Season 1 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — is dating actress and model Reem Amara. </p> <p>Fleuger posted his first <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwj9JFzBmD1/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a> photo of Amara in April 2019. “Hiatus looks good 😈 #HUZZAH @reemamaraa,” he captioned a photo of him and Amara on vacation. The two also made their first public appearance in July 2019 at the Garden Party of The Art Institute of Chicago. </p> <p>Amara made a cameo on Chicago P.D. in Season 7, Episode 14, “Center Mass” in 2020, in which she played an ICU nurse at a hospital Ruzek visited while on police duty. When the episode aired, Fleuger posted a screenshot of Amara’s scene with the caption, “Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last night’s episode of @nbcchicagopd …I need to know. Cause I’m pretty sure I need to take her out on a date.” </p> <p>According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9595578/bio/?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, Amara was born on September 25, 1995, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She holds dual citizenship in both Jordan and the United States, and was raised in Amman, Illinois, Erbil and Cairo, as well as Dubai. “When Reem was 7 yrs old she dreamed of acting. She would often imagine intricate worlds, and forced her older brothers to interact in her homemade plays,” Amara’s IMDb bio reads. “She fondly remembered being glued to the television often spewing to her beloved mother that she ‘wants to be in the TV.'”</p> <p>According to her IMDb bio, Amara moved to Los Angeles and started acting in 2019, 10 years after her mother died from stage four colon cancer. Along with <em>Chicago P.D.</em>, Amara has also starred in the TV series <em>Zen Room</em>, as well as the 2023 movie <em>Hidden Exposure</em> and short films <em>Written By</em> and <em>Modulation Nowhere</em>. </p>

6 / 14 <p>Jesse Lee Sofer — who played Detective Jay Halstead from Season 1 to Season 10 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — has dated two actresses in the One Chicago franchise. He <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/669619/why-sophia-bush-jesse-lee-soffer-break-up/" target="_blank">dated his <em>Chicago P.D.</em> co-star Sophia Bush</a> — who played Detective Erin Lindsay — from 2014 to 2016. “They’ve [Sophia and Jesse] been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close friends knew,” a source told <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/665944/sophia-bush-and-boyfriend-jesse-lee-soffer-break-up" target="_blank"><em>E! News</em></a> in 2015. “Jesse is super-sweet and they are really cute together.” </p> <p>Two years after his split from Bush, Soffer dated <em>Chicago Med</em> star Torrey DeVitto — who played Dr. Natalie Manning — from 2018 to 2019. A source told <a href="https://www.eonline.com/news/665944/sophia-bush-and-boyfriend-jesse-lee-soffer-break-up" target="_blank"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> in 2018 that the two “complement each other beautifully. “It’s great. It’s awesome,” Soffer told <em>Us Weekly</em> of his and DeVitto’s relationship in September of that year.</p> <p>“It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great. Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been,” DeVitto also told<em> Us Weekly</em> at the time. She also told the magazine that, for date nights, the two “watch a really good show and just be at home. I think that’s what’s really great – we’re both equal parts homebodies.”</p> <p>Soffer and DeVitto broke up in May 2019. A source told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/torrey-devitto-jesse-lee-soffer-split-after-8-months/" target="_blank"><em>Us Weekly</em></a> at the time that they remained friends. </p>

7 / 14 <p>Martina Squerciati — who has played Officer Kim Burgess since Season 1 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — is married to attorney Eli Kay-Oliphant. They share one child together, a daughter, who was born in May 2017. </p> <p>According to <a href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/film/20210921122237/chicago-pd-meet-the-cast-real-life-partners/" target="_blank"><em>Hello! magazine</em></a>, Squerciati and Oliphant married in 2016 and met while they were students at Northwestern University. Oliphant works as an partner at Sparacino PLLC, a commercial litigation law firm based in Washington D.C. “Eli J. Kay-Oliphant has litigated the most complex of issues for almost two decades,” his biography on the firm’s website reads. “He has represented defendants and plaintiffs in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in arbitrations and mediations.”</p> <p>According to his biography, Oliphant graduated from Northwestern Univresity with a Bachelor of Science in 2001. He graduated from Emory University School of Law with a Juris Doctor in 2005. </p>

8 / 14 <p>Tracy Spiridakos — who has played Detective Hailey Upton since Season 5 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — dated actor Jon Car from 2010 to 2013.</p> <p>Spiridakos and Car met in 2010 after starring together in the movie<em>The Boy She Met Online</em>, according to <a href="https://onechicagocenter.com/2022/11/04/chicago-pd-tracy-spiridakos-husband-married-who/" target="_blank">One Chicago Center</a>. They got engaged in 2012 and also starred in the TV series <em>Being Human</em> that same year. They split in 2013. </p>

9 / 14 <p>Elias Koteas — who played Senior Detective Alvin “Al” Olinsky” from Seasons 1 to Season 5 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — was married to actress Jennifer Rubin from 1987 to 1990. </p> <p>Like her ex-husband, Rubin was also an actress. According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0748075/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, Rubin has starred in TV sries like <em>Miami Vice</em> and <em>Twilight Zone</em>, as well as films like <em>A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. </em></p> <p>Along with acting, Rubin also worked as a model and was voted Ford International Model of the Year in 1984, according to her IMDb biography. She’s posed for magazines like <em>Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Glamour</em> and <em>Interview</em>, as well as acted in Super Bowl commercials for brands like Chevrolet, Coca-Cola and Budweiser. She was also an original Calvin Klein model for the brand’s “Obsession” campaign in 1987. </p>

10 / 14 <p>Benjamin Levy Aguilar — who has played Officer Dante Torres since Season 10 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — is dating actor Olivia Macklin. </p> <p>Aguilar and Macklin both starred in FOX’s 2020 series <em>Filthy Rich</em>. Aguilar shared an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CUt7ie1Dd_S/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> video of Macklin kissing him on the cheek in 2021. “We out. Peace,” he captioned the post. </p> <p>According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm7518005/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, Macklin has starred in shows like <em>Dead to Me, Pretty Smart </em>and<em> Christmas Always Finds Its Away. </em>She was born on March 16, 1994, and was raised in Glencoe Village, Illinois.</p>

11 / 14 <p>Brian Geraghty — who played Officer Sean Roman from Season 2 to 3 of<em> Chicago P.D.</em> — dated actress Laura Ramsey from 2009 to 2010. The two starred together in the 2007 movie, <em>Cruel World</em>. Ramsey has also starred in shows like <em>White Collar</em> and <em>Mad Men</em>, as well as films like <em>She’s The Man</em>, according to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1377561/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>. </p> <p>Geraghty also dated actress Krysten Ritter from 2011 to 2013. Ritter and Geraghty starred together in 2011 film <em>Audrey Hepburn’s Neck</em>, as well as the 2012 movie, <em>Refuge</em>. Ritter has also starred in shows like <em>Breaking Bad, Jessica Jones </em>and<em> Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.</em></p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.playboy.com/app/krystenritter" target="_blank"><em>Playboy</em></a> in 2012, Ritter revealed that she wasn’t in a rush to marry Geraghty. “I was never the little girl who dreamed about a wedding or a big white dress,” she said. “I don’t think I’m sour on marriage. I just don’t know if I’m the type.” She continued, “Marriage seems scary to me. I’m in a serious relationship. We have a dog together. We live five minutes from each other. It’s heaven. I think that might be the key: separate houses, separate bank accounts. Why mess with that?”</p> <p>Ritter also explained how she and Geraghty were different as actors. “My boyfriend is a character actor. He can hide,” Ritter said. “But I’m a cartoon character. I have black bangs. I can’t hide.”</p> <p>She continued, “When I met my boyfriend, he knew me only from watching me on <em>Breaking Bad</em>. I was wearing heels when I met him, and he was like, ‘Oh, wow. You’re really tall.’ We have a thing: If we’re going to a party for me, I can wear big heels. And if we’re going to a party for him, I wear the small heels.”</p> <p> </p>

12 / 14 <p>Archie Kao — who played Detective Sheldon Jin on Season 1 of<em> Chicago P.D.</em> — was married to actress Zhou Xun from 2014 to 2020. They married on stage at a charity event in Hangzhou, China, on July 16, 2014. </p>

13 / 14 <p>Amy Morton — who has played Sergeant Trudy Platt since Season 1 of <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — is married to composer Rob Milburn.</p> <p>According to his biography on <a href="https://www.broadwayworld.com/people/Rob-Milburn/" target="_blank">Broadway World</a>, Millburn has don the music composition and sound for Broadway shows like <em>One Flew Over the Cuckoo’d Nest </em>and<em> The Grapes of Wrath.</em></p>