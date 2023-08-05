Chicago P.D.’s Sophia Bush Files For Divorce From Husband After Whirlwind Marriage
Another One Chicago relationship comes to an end. Sophia Bush and husband Grant Hughes are divorcing after 13 months of marriage.
Bush, who played Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D. from Seasons 1 to 4, and Hughes, an entrepreneur, started dating n May 2020. They announced their engagement in August 2021 and married on June 11, 2022, at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “From the moment we got engaged, I knew what I wanted my dress to be,” Bush told Vogue at the time. “I’d seen a photograph of a @moniquelhuillier dress taken on Lake Como, and I had a vision of creating a personalized version of it, in what I have always thought of as a ‘heritage print’: a print of flowers from California, Oklahoma, and Italy, to honor the heritage of our families—where we come from and how we are all coming together to map where we are going.”
Hughes is Bush’s second husband. She was married to her first husband and her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006. Bush also dated her Chicago P.D. co-star, Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Detective Jay Halstead from Seasons 1 to 10, from 2014 to 2015.
Bush and Hughes celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2023. “Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” Bush wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”
After 13 months of marriage, Bush filed for divorce from Hughes on August 4, 2023. So why did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes divorce? Read on for the real reason for their breakup.
Why did Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes divorce?
Read on for a timeline of Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes’ divorce so far.
August 4, 2023: Sophia Bush files for divorce from Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, on August 4, 2023 after 13 months of marriage, according to legal documents obtained by People. “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source told the magazine at the time. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.” Bush and Hughes are both founders of the Bush Hughes Foundation For Progress, which was created in 2022.
Bush also removed her married name, “Hughes,” from her Instagram bio. News of Bush and Hughes’ divorce also came a day after Bush posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story on August 3, 2023. “Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special,” the quote read. “That you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”
She also shared another cryptic quote on the day she filed for divorce. “Nothing is every too early or too late. What is divinely meant for you cannot be rushed, delayed or taken away.”
