Rough waters. With the amount work and personal drama this season, it’s understandable why Bravo fans want to know who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 and which crew members are let go for superyacht mistakes.

Below Deck Down Under is Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia. Season 2, which was aboard the 167-foot conversion superyacht Northern Sun, saw the return of three cast members from Season 1: Captain Jason Chambers; Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott; and Deckhand Culver Bradbury. The second season also introduced six new cast members: Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph; Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline; Third Stewardess Margot Sisson; Bosun Luke Jones; Deckhand Harry Van Vliet; and Deckhand Adam Kodra.

As Bravo fans know, Below Deck wouldn’t be Below Deck without work drama and the occasional firing. Season 1 saw Ryan McKeown, who was let go after his poor attitude toward Captain Jason. But who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2? Read on for what we know about which crew member gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

Who gets fired in Below Deck Down Under Season 2? Below Deck Down Under confirmed a crew member is fired in the Season 2 trailer, which showed Captain Jason Chambers terminating a yachtie after Chief Stew Aesha Scott called their behavior “so f—ing wrong.” “That’s enough,” Captain Jason said in the trailer before escorting the crew member off the boat.

Captain Jason teased who was fired from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 in an interview with Parade in July 2023. “I obviously give people an opportunity to grow. You’ve seen that in season one. However, we just have to just put a line in the sand,” he said. He continued, “I looked at this and just thought, ‘Well, it just has to be done now.'” Captain Jason also confirmed that he wasn’t the only crew member aboard the Northern Sun who wanted the crew member fired. “I had the backup ready. So we went for it,” he said.

So who gets fired in Below Deck Down Under Season 2? While who got fired won’t be confirmed until later in the season, Bravo fans speculate that the crew member who got fired is Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline, who has been butting heads with Chief Stew Aesha since the Season 2 premiere, “Yes, We Cairns,” due to Laura’s lack of time management and the long time she takes to get ready for work.

Laura also confessed in Season 2, Episode 5, “Everyone Everywhere All at Once,” that she often drinks on the job. The episode showed her drinking a beer the morning after a night out, as well as finishing a glass of wine while cleaning the galley kitchen. But the most significant piece of evidence that Laura is fired on Below Deck Down Under are the promotional shots for Season 2.

While each of the nine cast members on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 — Captain Jason Chambers; Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph; Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott; Third Stewardess Margot Sisson; Bosun Luke Jones; Deckhand Harry Van Vliet; Deckhand Adam Kodra; and Deckhand Culver Bradbury — has a promotional photo on Bravo’s website, Laura is the only one who doesn’t. Instead, Bravo’s website uses a still of Laura from her confessional interviews, which hints that she may have been fired or leaves Below Deck Down Under before the promotional photoshoot took place aboard the Northern Sun.

Laura also seems to not be on good terms with some of her Below Deck Season 2 cast mates, including Chief Stew Aesha. After Episode 5, Laura posted an Instagram photo of the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 poster but didn’t tag Aesha, Tzarina, Adam or Culver. She did, however, tag Jaso, Margot, Luke and Harry. “That did happened. Not the way you see it, it was real there, though now it’s a reality TV. As long as you are entertained 🥂#realityshow #entertainment #belowdeck #belowdeckbravo #differentreality,” she captioned the post.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

