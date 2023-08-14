Credit: Getty Images

The first season of Fire Country was a hit on CBS. The freshman firefighter drama was quickly renewed for a second season, but the ongoing Hollywood strikes are complicating its return date. When does Fire Country return for Season 2? Plus, one star shares a disappointing outcome that we could see next season.

Fire Country is the new CBS drama that focuses on the personal and professional lives of firefighters at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as Cal Fire), as well as the inmates who participate in the effort to reduce their prison time. The show premiered in October 2022 and its viewing numbers this season were phenomenal. Deadline reported in March 2023 that Fire Country was a top 10 series on Paramount+ and joined CBS’ 10 million-plus viewers club. The show was renewed for a second installment in May 2023.

The show stars Max Thieriot, the creator, executive producer and lead of Fire Country. He portrays Bode Donovan (Bode Leone), a young convict who was sentenced to armed robbery. To lower his sentence, he joins the inmate firefighter program, and he eventually finds out that it’s based in his small hometown of Edgewater in Northern California. The season follows Donovan as he has to work alongside other firefighters, inmates and former friends and family. In addition to Thieriot, the show also stars Kevin Alejandro, Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila and Jules Latimer.

Under typical circumstances, the next season of Fire Country would return in the fall of 2023 – but that’s not the case this year. That’s because the writers and actors behind Fire Country are not allowed to work union jobs and many of them are at the picket lines supporting SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA).

The national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike on July 13, 2023. The actors’ union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, members are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their own strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

So, when does Fire Country return for Season 2? Here’s everything that we know.

When does Fire Country return for Season 2?

When does Fire Country return for Season 2? CBS announced that it was moving Fire Country to 2024 – but it’s unknown whether it will receive a mid-season premiere or will air later in the year.

According to Ad Week, CBS will air the game show Raid the Cage in Fire Country’s fall slot. CBS will also be airing select episodes of Blue Bloods this fall as part of its revised schedule. The episodes chosen from Season 1 to Season 13 will highlight “memorable character arcs” that “will also showcase pivotal character introductions and feature some of the numerous outstanding guest stars,’ a network representative told Newsday in July 2023. It looks like CBS will not be airing reruns of Season 1 of Fire Country on its weekly schedule – at least not for now.

Back in June 2022 (during the writers’ strike, but before the actors’ strike), Fire Country star Diane Farr spoke about the unpredictability of filming Season 2. “We were supposed to be back at work in two weeks. It would be written and done now,” the actress, who plays Sharon Leone, told The Messenger. She added that the strike could also impact the size of Season 2. “We were supposed to go back and do 22 [episodes], which would take us through the whole season, but when we go back later, they won’t air new stuff in the summer because everybody’s vacationing. We may only get 18 episodes of Fire Country or 12.”

As Farr mentioned above, when the new season of Fire Country eventually returns to CBS, it could look significantly different than past seasons. Seasons could have fewer episodes due to decreased production times. When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs, Friday Night Lights and more all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web.

Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while. As of August 12, 2023, the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have resumed negotiations that may end one of the strikes. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

