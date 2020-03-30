BOLD

Last week, Soaps.com recapped Supernatural season 15, episode 12 recap Galaxy Brain where Chuck began destroying all of the other universes he has created, while Jody’s calls Sam and Dean for help when a familiar face kidnaps her, and Jack opens the rift to find Kaia who is still alive. In episode 13, Sam and Dean come face to face with familiar faces, and are closer than ever to killing God/Chuck.

Sam and Dean appear from an alternative universe at the bunker. Sam is quite fancier than our Sam. He and the other Dean do fist bumps, Sam wears scarves and has a man bun. And Dean drives a mint green Fiat…They disappear soon after and Sam and Dean tell Castiel. He’s baffled. Billie appears out of nowhere and says they were running from their reality. Billie’s ready to move on with the next phase in her plan to end God. Jack needs to find something called the Occultum which has been hidden for centuries. She doesn’t tell them what it is. Sam checks the lore and they ponder if they’ll kill Amara as well. Later, Castiel learns from Sergei that the Occultum was sold years ago to a faith healer who healed a child once by laying her glowing hands on them. Sam and Dean shoot each other a look.

Sam and Dean find the angel, Sister Jo (Danneel Ackles) at some hall to ask her for the Occultum to kill God. She laughs. Dean says God is pissed and is going to murder the world. She’s not on their side and she lies that she doesn’t have the Occultum. They bring the angel blades out and she quickly recants her story. She says the demon Ruby (Genevieve Cortese) had it and hid it in Hell for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, at the bunker, Jack samples all of the takeout food he’s never had before while asking Cas if Dean will ever forgive him for killing Mary. Cas says he may explode one day and let it out and then move on. But he’s not sure how long that’s going to take. Sam and Dean return. Castiel shows them the other Sam and Dean which are stuck between dimensions. They can’t see nor hear them and they decide to free them.