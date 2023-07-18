Credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

She may judge the world’s most daring acts as a judge on America’s Got Talent, but what happens in her personal life is just as dramatic. With the news of their separation, fans can’t help but have questions about why Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing and the reason for their split.

Vergara is one of four judges on America’s Got Talent Season 18 along with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. She joined as a judge in Season 15 after the NBC talent competition show’s former judge, Gabrielle Union, left after one season. Vergara and Manganiello got engaged on Christmas 2014 after six months of dating. “He wanted to do it in front of her family,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of Manganiello’s proposal.

They married on November 21, 2015, in Palm Beach, Florida. In an interview with People in 2020, Manganiello revealed that “trust” in his relationship with Vergara was the main reason for their whirlwind relationship. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

After seven years of marriage, Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce on July 17, 2023. But why are Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing and what was the reason for their breakup? We break down the timeline of the America’s Got Talent judge’s split ahead.

Why did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce?

Read on for a timeline of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce.

July 17, 2023: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce their divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce in a statement to Page Six on July 17, 2023. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read.

July 18, 2023: A source reveals why Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced

A source told People on July 18, 2023, that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello decided to divorce after “growing apart” and realizing they were in “different areas” of their lives. “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” the insider said.

The source also described Vergara and Manganiello’s marriage to People as a “passionate, all-encompassing romance, which kept the flames hot for quite a while.” A second insider also agreed with the description. “I have never seen two people so in love, so passionate and so happy,” the second source. said. “They were always, laughing, lovey-dovey and really happy. There was a magical glow above their heads. They are both real people and down to earth.”

The source continued, “They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger.” The insider also explained that Vergara and Manganiello split due to their “differences” in how they wanted their lives to be in the future. “They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress,” the source said.

A source also told Entertainment Tonight on July 18 that Vergara and Manganiello had been “living separate lives” for some time before they announced their divorce. “They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones. Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it,” the source said. “She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there.”

The insider continued, “She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”

July 18, 2023: Julie Bowen reacts to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce

Julie Bowen reacted to her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara’s divorce from Joe Manganiello in an Instagram comment on July 18, 2023. The comment came after Vergara posted an Instagram photo of her in a swimsuit while on vacation in Ravello, Italy. “Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!” she captioned the post.

Bowen confirmed Vergara’s divorce in a comment. “This is what single and [fire] looks like!!!” she wrote, alongside four heart emojis.

