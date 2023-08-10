Credit: Getty Images

She’s telling her side and thanking her heroes. Margot from Below Deck Down Under is speaking up after a series of incidents that occurred in Monday’s episode that ultimately led to the firing of two cast members. What happened to Margot on Below Deck Down Under? Keep reading to find out.

Below Deck Down Under is Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia. Season 2 takes place aboard the 167-foot conversion superyacht Northern Sun.

Margot Sisson is a third stewardess who joined Below Deck in the second season. The Seattle, WA, native is 28 years old and has a couple of years of yachting experience under her belt. The third stew quickly turned into a fan-favorite on the show thanks to her bubbly personality and entertaining onboard antics (which included a love triangle).

Unfortunately, she was recently involved in a serious sexual harassment incident on the ship and she is speaking out about it on Instagram. Keep reading to learn what happened to Margot on Below Deck Down Under and what she said about Luke’s actions.

What happened to Margot on Below Deck Down Under?

What happened to Margot on Below Deck Down Under? In Season 2, Episode 7 of Below Deck Down Under, Margot was involved in a sexual harassment incident with one of her fellow cast members. After the crew returned from a nick of drinking, Sisson told Chief Steward Aesha Scott that she wanted to go to bed. “All I want is water and bed — no Luke,” she stated.

Bosun Luke Jones – who was heavily intoxicated after drinking with Sisson earlier in the night – didn’t get the memo and got in bed naked with Sisson while she was asleep and passed out. As a result, Luke was forced out of Margot’s room by production as he slammed the door twice on the cameramen.

Luke then locked himself in his room as Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott checked on Margot. Aesha then woke up Captain Jason Chambers and told him what happened. Jason unlocked Luke’s cabin and told him that he had to stay in a hotel for the night. The next morning, Jason fired Luke and escorted him off the boat.

Additionally, Second Stewardess Laura Bileskaline was fired in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Episode 7, “The Turnover Day,” after her continued sexual advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra and her insensitive comments to Sisson following Bosun Luke Jones’ firing. For example, Laura told Margot that she thought Luke should have received a warning and not been fired for what he did. She also told Margot that she was sad that she didn’t get to say goodbye to Luke and wished that he went to her room instead because she would’ve welcomed his behavior.

Margot told Chief Stewardess Aesha about Laura’s comments who told Captain Jason Chambers. Aesha also told Captain Jason about Laura’s inappropriateness toward Adam, whom she climbed into bed with the night prior and started massaging before she was forced out of his room by production. Captain Jason interviewed Margot and Adam separately about Laura before he decided to fire her.

What did Margot say about the Luke incident on Below Deck Down Under?

What did Margot say about the Luke incident on Below Deck Down Under? Sisson thanked Aesha Scott, Captain Chambers and her crewmates for their help and quick response.

“I’d like to start by saying a big thank you to [Aesha Scott] and express the love I have for her,” Sisson wrote in a series of Instagram stories that she eventually posted to her feed. “The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable. I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in.” She continued: “Aesha, you have the heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.”

Read Sisson’s various statements on the matter, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Sisson (@zmargotz)

In the episode, Scott expressed concern for Sisson’s safety and revealed her own experience with sexual assault. “We don’t actually know what would have happened, but being in her bed naked — and she’s got no idea — it actually makes my skin crawl,” Scott explained, according to TVLine. “You have no right to put someone unconscious into that position. I have had a drunken sexual assault experience before, and I never want it to happen to anyone else.”

Margot also specifically thanked Captain Chambers for taking swift action against Luke. “There are unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug,” she wrote. “I am grateful that Jason is not one of them. Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you.”

Sisson also acknowledged that her experience and this episode could have been triggering for those who have experienced sexual assault. “I understand that this episode was deeply triggering and incredibly difficult for many to watch,” she said. “However, I believe it was vital to show because this issue is all too real and far too frequent. Perpetrators often escape accountability, and this is not OK. I was lucky to have Aesha and the producers intervene, but I’m all too aware that many women have not and will not be so fortunate and it makes me feel sick to my stomach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Chambers (@captainjchambers)

Captain Chambers also posted his own video response to his personal Instagram page. “I applaud the production team and crew, and I sincerely hope that all parties involved use this time to reflect and use this opportunity to not only change, but help others,” he wrote as part of his statement.

After the episode aired, Luke briefly made his Instagram account private. However, fans were able to take a screenshot of a cryptic post he shared, where Luke allegedly wrote, “It doesn’t matter what they think about you because you don’t Care. Everything we Hear is an Opinion, Not a fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

