Off-screen love! Kelly McCreary and her husband met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy, and their real-life relationship is just as romantic as Maggie and Winston.

McCreary stars as Dr. Maggie Pierce, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the half-sister of Dr. Meredith Grey, on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which follows the personal and professional lives of attending surgeons and interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. McCreary joined Grey’s Anatomy in the Season 10 finale before she was promoted to a series regular in Season 11.

She starred as Maggie for nine seasons before leaving the series in Season 19 in 2023 — less than two months after the exit of original cast member Ellen Pompeo, who played Meredith. “After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family,” McCreary told E! News in a statement at the time. “It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.”

She continued, “To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera.” She concluded, “Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

While McCreary is done playing Maggie, she is taking away something special from Grey’s Anatomy: her husband. Read on for what we know about Kelly McCreary’s husband and their relationship on and off the set of the medical drama.

How did Kelly McCreary meet her husband Pete Chatmon meet?

How did Kelly McCreary meet her husband, Pete Chatmon? McCreary and Chatmon, a director, met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy in 2017, according to The Los Angeles Times, which also reported that the two have their Grey’s Anatomy schedule from that day framed in a heart. “It’s really special. This is our first place together, and this was one of the only rooms in the house where we added new things,” McCreary told The Los Angeles Times at the time. “We tried to create a cohesive vision.”

The schedule is a part of a collage, which also includes photos of McCreary as a baby and other memories from both of their lives. “It’s both beautiful and a walk down memory lane,” McCreary said. “We got some nostalgia pieces and memories from our shared experiences, our childhoods and families, and it feels like a way of blending them together.”

McCreary and Chatmon married in May 2019 after two years of dating. McCreary announced her marriage with a series of Instagram posts at the time. “Married, yo! In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you,” she captioned a photo of her and Chatmon at their wedding. She also shared another Instagram post of her and Chatmon in their wedding outfits after their ceremony. “Forever,” she captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

McCreary and Chatmon announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2021. “We are really excited to share that my husband and I are expecting our first little one,” McCreary told People at the time. “I actually screamed in shock when I saw pregnant. I mean, I just wasn’t expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked.”

They welcomed their baby, a daughter named Indigo Wren Chatmon, four months later on October 3, 2021. “Our everything… Indigo Wren Chatmon is here,” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time of Indigo sleeping. McCreary revealed to People at the time that Indigo arrived “several weeks early” and had to spend time in the NICU to “finish cooking.” “We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital,” she said. “Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely. Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!”

She continued, “As stressful as it was to have Indigo in the NICU, it also meant we had a lot of parenting support in the early days. We were able to enter into parenthood with a little more sleep and a lot more knowledge than we might have otherwise had thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Cedars Sinai”

Who is Kelly McCreary’s husband Pete Chatmon?

Who is Kelly McCreary’s husband, Pete Chatmon? Chatmon is a director, writer and producer, who has directed shows like Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Love Life, You, Blindspotting, All Rise, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, A Million Little Things and The Flight Attendant, which he was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in the Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series category.

Chatmon has also directed four episodes of Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15, Episode 16 “Blood and Water”; Season 16, Episode 6 “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard”; Season 17, Episode 6 “No Time for Despair”; and Season 19, Episode 2 “Wasn’t Expecting That.” He has also directed one episode of Grey’s Anatomy‘s spin-off, Station 19: Season 3, Episode 14 “The Ghosts That Haunt Me.”

Chatmon also has his own series in development, according to his IMDb, which lists that he’s the he’s the executive producer of the upcoming series The Education of Matt Barnes on Showtime. Along with his directing career, Chatmon is also the president and creative director of TheDirector, a digital production studio he founded in 2017, according to his Linkedin. Chatmon graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in filmmaking directing and writing from New York University, where he also currently works as a professor.

