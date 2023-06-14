Credit: Hallmark Entertainment.

Life doesn’t always imitate art, but it sure did for Hallmark co-stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar, who are dating in real life after starring as love interests in A Royal Christmas Crush.

A Royal Christmas Crush follows Ava (Cassidy), a woman who accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which leads her to a whirlwind romance with the hotel’s most importance guest of all: Prince Henry (Huszar), also known as Royal Prince himself. The film, which premieres on July 8, is a part of Hallmark’s 2023 Christmas in July lineup.

A Royal Christmas Crush is Cassidy’s first Hallmark movie. Huszar, for his part, has starred in more than a dozen Hallmark movies, including holiday movies like 2017’s Magical Christmas Ornaments; 2018’s Return to Christmas Creek; 2020’s Time For us to Come Home for Christmas; and 2023’s Love in Glacier National. He starred in his first Hallmark movie, Time After Time, in 2012.

“I love Hallmark shows because they’re very uplifting. They’re inspiring. They’re family orientated,” Huszar told TV Fanatic in 2019. “A lot of people can enjoy it. It doesn’t seclude certain audiences. I like to inspire people and make them laugh when I can. It’s an opportunity for me to put a little comedy in there as well.” He continued, “Ultimately, it’s good for a character to have to have qualities that other people can look up to and idolize, like being trustworthy and honest, but also a good judge of character. Basically, a good person.”

Read on for what to know about Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar’s dating timeline and their relationship after A Royal Christmas Crush.

Are Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar dating from Hallmark’s A Royal Christmas Crush?

Are Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar dating from Hallmark’s A Royal Christmas Crush? The answer is yes. Cassidy confirmed the relationship in an Instagram post of her and Huszar at the beach on June 12, 2023. “Welp, cats out of the bag… Happy Monday!” she captioned the photo.

The post came a week before Cassidy shared another Instagram photo of her kissing Huszar on the cheek while in Lisbon, Portugal. “#PrinceCharming,” she captioned the picture along with a red heart, heart eyes and kissing face emojis.

A source also confirmed the relationship to People at the time. “They’re very much in love and just got back from a European trip in which they joined her family in Portugal, then headed to Spain and France, before hitting Monaco for the Grand Prix,” the insider said. The source also told People that Cassidy — who starred in the 2011 movie Monte Carlo — “very much enjoyed being back in Monaco.”

Before her relationship with Huszar, Cassidy was married to her ex-husband, Matthew Rodgers, from 2018 to 2020. Rodgers and Cassidy started dating in 2016. They announced their engagement in June 2017 and wed in December 2018. Cassidy filed for divorce from Rodgers in January 2020. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

Cassidy opened up about dating again after her divorce in an interview with People in March 2022. “I didn’t have a choice,” she said. “I was on a show, living in Vancouver until November 2019. I was married and that show lasted for two years.” She continued, “January 2020, I moved back to L.A., filed for divorce and then we were all in lockdown for like a year. L.A. is where I was raised, it’s where I live and so I didn’t have a choice. I was like, ‘OK, got to pick yourself up by your bootstraps sometimes.'”

Though Cassidy is dating now, she confirmed that she took a break from relationships after her divorce and during the pandemic in 2020. “I have been dating, yes,” Cassidy said. “It’s fun. It was weird during the pandemic, but also again, I think I needed that pause and reset to heal.” She continued, “I think if I’m supposed to meet someone, I’ll meet them naturally, organically. The way the world, [the] universe wants it to be.”

Cassidy also told People that she hopes others learn about her divorce story. “I choose happiness,” she said. “I’m sure people place past judgment, but they don’t know what I’ve gone through and I don’t know what they’ve gone through.”

She continued, “I think people just should be happy and so I encourage everyone — men, women — there’s a lot of people who are stuck in relationships when they’re not happy because they don’t like the idea or the look of what divorce is. It’s OK. Everyone should just choose happiness.”

Along with Rodgers, Cassidy also dated singer Jesse McCartney from 2005 to 2007. She also appeared in the music video for McCartney’s 2010 song, “She’s No You.” McCartney opened up about his relationship with Cassidy in an interview with Seventeen in 2006. “She really loves orchids so one day, I forget what the occasion was, I bought 30 orchids and I put them in her room so when she got home, I think she was away for a very long time, when she got home she had orchids all over her room,” he said. “She has a little balcony so I walked in from her balcony and she was just beside herself. Her room smelled amazing and it was fun. I hadn’t seen her in about a month because I was away and she was away.”

Huszar, for his part, has been much more private about his relationships, though he’s had a much longer history on Hallmark than Cassidy. Along with A Royal Christmas Crush, he’s also starred in Hallmark movies like 2015’s Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick; 2019’s Ruby Herring: A Silent Witness; and 2023’s A Jane De Silva Mystery: Case of the Broken Song.

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar’s Hallmark movies are available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

