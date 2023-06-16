Credit: Dirt/YouTube; Getty Images

Things are moving fast! It was only two months ago that Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison confirmed their off-screen romance. Now the couple have purchased a multi-million-dollar estate in Los Angeles, California. See Yellowstone’s Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham’s house pictures below.

Yellowstone is Paramount’s highly-rated Western drama that follows the Dutton family, who own and operate the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch located in Montana. The TV series premiered in 2018 and follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family members and fellow ranchers as they protect the Yellowstone ranch from outside forces. Our sister publication Variety reported on May 5, 2023, that Yellowstone is ending after the current season and there will not be a Season 6. Instead, it will be replaced with a sequel series that will star Matthew McConaughey and members of the original Yellowstone cast.

Ryan Bingham, the Grammy-winning singer and actor, plays the role of Walker, an ex-con-turned-cowboy on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He made his debut in Season 1, Episode 8, “The Unravelling: Part 1,” when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) brought Walker to the ranch after he was released from prison. He frequently performs music for his fellow cowboys and started seeing Laramie, a barrel racer and friend of Mia (the barrel racer who dated Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstram). Laramie is portrayed by Texas-born actress Hassie Harrison, who’s also known for her roles in Tacoma FD and The Iron Orchard.

Just as their characters are dating in Yellowstone, Bingham shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, confirming the pair were dating off-screen too. The photo showed him and Harrison locking lips in front of a bonfire wearing matching camouflage jackets and denim jeans. “More than a spark @hassieharrison,” he wrote in the caption. Harrison commented on the post, writing: “I love you, cowboy.” Commenters approved the relationship, with one user writing: “This is sooo rad! TV romance turned into real life love! Eeeekkkk my heart can’t take it! Love this! #poorlloyd.”

A Look Inside Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison’s Lavish L.A. Compound

Our sister site Dirt first reported the news of Bingham and Harrison’s new estate. The couple paid just under $5 million for the equestrian mansion built in 1999. The property lies in the Topanga Canyon wilderness tucked in between the hills of Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. According to Dirt, the property was previously owned by prominent real estate broker Jeff Hyland and his widow Lori, who acquired the home for $3 million in 2018.

The 10-acre property, which sits behind a gated driveway, has a main stucco and terracotta-roof structure. It has four bedrooms and four baths in its 4,300 square foot two-level living space. The house boasts three fireplaces and Brazilian cherry and travertine floors. Inside the home, you’ll also find a sweeping staircase that connects the formal living and dining rooms, a family room and a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry. There’s a bookcase-lined library, plus the master bedroom features a luxurious spa tub and a steam shower.

Perhaps the most impressive part of their home is the grounds. Fruit and olive trees scatter the property, and it also has a massive pool and spa. In keeping with their Yellowstone roots, the outside also has a three-stall barn with a tack and feed room, a trio of corrals, a riding arena and a caretaker’s quarters with an attached small apartment.

Prior to purchasing the estate, Harrison sold her serene Topanga retreat for $3 million after just one year of ownership, according to Dirt. It’s worth noting that the Yellowstone actress is the granddaughter of the late Caroline Rose Hunt, a billionaire heiress who was the owner of the Bel-air hotel (and was once named the richest woman in America). Before her relationship with Bingham, she previously dated her costar on The Iron Orchard and One Tree Hill alum Austin Nichols until 2020.

Meanwhile, Bingham was previously married to his ex-wife, film producer Anna Axster, for 12 years until they got divorced in June 2021. The former couple has three children and occasionally worked together on Bingham’s music videos. We’re not sure when exactly the costars started seeing each other, but we can assume that the couple met on the set of Yellowstone during Season 3 (which premiered in 2020) and developed a fling after.

