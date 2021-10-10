Howard Wise/JPI

Emma Samms went so far as to hashtag the joyful shot “Mr. and Mrs.”

Leave it to a soap-opera star to leave us with a bit of suspense, eh? On October 10, General Hospital legend Emma Samms Instagrammed out a happy-as-can-be photo of herself and fiancé Simon McCoy in what looked an awful lot like wedding attire. “Yesterday was a very good day,” she captioned the image, which she also hashtagged “Mr. and Mrs.” for good measure.

Holly’s portrayer didn’t come right out and exclaim that she and her significant other had gone and said, “I do,” but the world seemed to take the pic itself as confirmation and began offering up just piles of congratulations. “Something nice to hear with all the depressing news going on at the moment,” said Suze6949. “Lovely dress — very Dynasty.”

If the couple did indeed tie the knot, theirs would be Samms’ fourth marriage and GB News presenter McCoy’s third. It was only last month that McCoy disclosed to the Daily Mail that he and the Dynasty’s Fallon No. 2 were engaged and their children were all for their union. (Samms has two kids with her third husband; McCoy, a son with his first wife.)

While we wait for the wedding cliffhanger to resolve itself — we have a hunch the sweethearts have "I done" it — stop off on your way to the comments to peruse photos of more General Hospital stars and their real-life loves.