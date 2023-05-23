Credit: GC Images

He may be known as Special Agent Remy Scott to FBI fans, but to Dylan McDermott’s children, he’s just their dad.

McDermott stars as FBI Supervisory Special Agent in FBI: Most Wanted, CBS’ crime procedural drama following the personal and professional lives of special agents in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures notorious and dangerous criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. FBI: Most Wanted, which premiered in 2020, is the second spin-off in CBS’ FBI franchise, which also includes FBI and FBI: International. McDermott joined as the new lead of FBI: Most Wanted in Season 3, replacing Julian McMahon, whose character, Jess LaCroix, died in the Season 2 finale.

McDermott shares two children, daughters Colette and Charlotte, with his ex-wife, actress Shiva Rose. The two married on November 19, 1995. McDermott filed for divorce from Rose after almost 13 years of marriage on May 16, 2008. Their divorce was finalized on January 2, 2009. After his divorce from Rose, McDermott dated his Stalker co-star, Maggie Q. The two got engaged in 2015 and split in 2019 after a four-year engagement.

But back to McDermott’s family. So who are Dylan McDermott’s children? Read on for what to know about his two daughters, including one who’s been his co-star twice.

Who are Dylan McDermott’s children?

Meet Dylan McDermott’s children and two daughters with his ex-wife, Shiva Rose, ahead.

Colette Rose McDermott

Born: 1996

Colette Rose McDermott is Dylan McDermott and Shiva Rose’s first child and eldest daughter. She was born in 1996. Like her father, Colette is also an actor. Her most notable role was as Carly Cassidy in FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 17, “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2.” In the series — which stars her father as the lead character, Remy Scott — Colette plays the younger sister of a man who is involved with a homicide in her college dorm room and is suspected of kidnapping her roommates. “It has been such a great pleasure to work with my daughter, Colette,” Dylan told Entertainment Tonight in April 2023 about what it was like to work with Colette on FBI: Most Wanted. “She’s so smart, really talented and deeply compassionate. I’m lucky to be her Dad.”

Along with FBI: Most Wanted, Colette has also starred in the Netflix TV show Hollywood, as well as short movies like Highway One, Sunflowers, David & Layla, Oh, Green Eyes and Proof of Loss, which also starred her father. Colette also has her own vintage shopping website, Colette Vintage, in which she sells vintage jewelry and home decor. In an interview with People in November 2020, “It was a dream come true. I was so excited that we finally got to work together because it felt like yesterday I was holding her in my arms as a baby and the next thing you know, we’re on set together and she’s just so beautiful and so talented. What I really like about it is we have this footage for the rest of our lives where we’re on camera together and you can always refer to it.”

Colette added, “It was amazing. He’s truly my acting coach, so it was really amazing to work with him because he knows how to push me and it was so much fun.” Dylan also told People about a scene he and Colette improvised while filming Proof of Loss. “We improv-ed that. It was something that we came up with, and it happened the spur of the moment. But that’s the great thing about working with family members. There’s a shorthand there, and there’s a freedom there that you don’t always get with another actor. That’ the great thing about Colette. We’re going to keep doing this for a long time, and I think at some point, I’m passing the torch along to her.”

During the interview, Colette also trolled Dylan about an Instagram video he posted at the time of him dancing to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent for his birthday. “Oh no, my friends will send me his posts. And I’m like, ‘Ah. No comment on that.’ My God, yeah, so glad you shared that.” Dylan added, “That’s a 59-year-old man.”

Charlotte Rose McDermott

Born: 2005

Charlotte Rose McDermott and Shiva Rose’s second child and youngest daughter. She was born in 2005. Unlike her older sister, not much is known about Charlotte. However, she has been photographed with her father a few times. In 2015, Charlotte attended the premiere of Paddington with Dylan in Los Angeles, California. She also attended the premiere of How to Train Your Dragon 2 with her father in 2008. She attended the premiere of Planet 51 with both Dylan and Colette in 2009.

In an interview with People in 2018, Dylan opened up about his divorce from Colette and Charlotte’s mother, Shiva Rose, in 2009 and how that led to his relationship with actress Maggie Q years later. “I really struggled,” he said of the divorce. “But the cool thing is if you trust life and open yourself up to good things, good things can happen. Once I tried to understand that life will always take care of me, Maggie stepped into my life.” He continued of why he proposes to Q after seven weeks. “She took my breath away,” he said. “I knew immediately … she’s my soulmate.”

McDermott also told People about how he’s prioritizing his family as he becomes older. “I get stuck in time where I still think I’m 40. It all feels so fast!” he said. “I’m grateful for what I have. And I try to be mindful of that on a daily basis.” He continued, ‘Family makes me the happiest. I fail a lot, but I’m so grateful.”

McDermott also told Fatherly in 2020 about his approach to fatherhood. “It was difficult because my dad wasn’t around when I was a kid. I would see him sparingly over time,” he said. “And then really by the time I got to be a teenager I moved in with him for a while. With our kids, we want to give them a better life than we had. That’s where I was coming from. It’s all about feeling loved and knowing you’re loved. I’m trying to imbue my daughters with that ability to walk into a room and believe they belong there. That’s the best parenting you can do: To let your kids know they were loved.”

He continued, “Before, there’s always a level of distraction, having to escape to the gym or the store. Now there’s no escape. There’s a level of intimacy that’s built into this quarantine. You can really go deep. That’s what I’ve done with my daughters. We’ve arrived at a place that’s much better, much deeper, in terms of our relationship.”

McDermott also told Fatherly that he didn’t always know how to be a father but learned from sitcoms. “I kind of made it up as I went along. My mom passed away when I was really young,” he said. “My dad was gone. My grandmother raised me and she worked two jobs. A lot of what I learned about parenting was from watching television. It’s amazing to me that I would end up on television.”

He continued, “I watched My Three Sons or I Dream of Jeannie, those shows were forming me, teaching me how to behave. A lot of what I learned was mirroring what I saw. There’s a lot of lonely children out there who are misguided or neglected, who are a lot like I was. Watching television was my saving grace.

FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

