Less than a month after revealing that a close friend was staring down some serious health problems, the actress offered a crushing update.

It was only on July 11 that Tamara Braun took to Instagram to disclose that “one of my dearest friends” — aka “my Lovely Lea” — was facing an uphill battle with her health. Sadly, it turned out to be a battle that she could not win.

“It’s been a while since I have been able to post,” wrote the Days of Our Lives Emmy winner four weeks later. “First and foremost, I want to thank all of you for your love, good energy, prayers, well wishes and donations for my dear friend… I can’t thank you enough.

“The outpouring of support while I was with her in the hospital warmed my heart so deeply, you have no idea,” she added. “Love is all around.”

Ava’s portrayer had lent a hand in raising funds for Lea, who was facing a 15-hour surgery to remove brain tumors. “Many of you didn’t know Lea, but you opened your hearts and wallets to help,” said Braun. “Truly… no words can express my gratitude enough. If you made a donation to her GoFundMe page, then you already know that Lea passed on July 14.

“I just wanted to share with the rest of you the news,” she continued. “I couldn’t write until now. I’m sorry. I still don’t know what to write.”

In the end, the single mom “was surrounded by her four children and four of us women who were blessed to be able to be with her during her final days and moments. She was surrounded by love as she should be… She gave so much to everyone who knew her.

“Lea….such a force. A light. A marvel. A mother. A warrior. A friend,” summed up Braun. “She was and will always be so very deep in my heart. A true gift she was, and I will be eternally grateful for her and all the years I had her.

“I love you, Lea,” she concluded. “Thank you for the signs.”

