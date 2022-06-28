Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

Rule number one of soap fandom: Don’t mess with favorite couples. Rule number one of soap writing: Tear them apart as often as you can! Both of those rules have been followed to a “T” for Days of Our Lives’ EJ and Sami, but never quite in the way that’s happening right now!

While Sami’s been running around the world with her kidnapper, Belle’s been back in Salem growing closer and closer to EJ. In fact, if it hadn’t been for poor Abigail’s murder, they would have already consummated their relationship.

Now, though, they’re going to end up hopping into bed knowing full well that Sami’s lurking right around the corner. Remember when she barged in on EJ and Nicole? Yikes. Then again, a little danger always adds some spice. Hey, we don’t judge.

Dan Feuerriegel may be a relative newbie to the daytime world and EJ, but Martha Madison has been playing Sami’s little sis for almost two decades. She’s gotten to see the “EJami” romance unfold from pretty much the moment EJ arrived in Salem back in 2006. That’s a long time for fans to become invested — and to learn to hate seeing anyone mess with their beloved couple!

“I told Dan the wrath of the ‘EJami’ fans is going to be huge,” the actress admits to Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue, adding, “they’re going to hate me. There’s no way around that. But the more they hate me, the better the story is. So I was like, ‘Let’s just make it worth it.’

Of course, Madison isn’t alone in knowing this — Belle and EJ are perfectly aware of it too! That dance they did with Sami when she brought her divorce papers probably set us all on edge.

In fact, the emoji Madison tweeted with the Days of Our Lives preview of the scene pretty effectively captured how we were all watching it unfold.

In the end, Belle and EJ chickened out. And while we didn’t see them coming clean going well, somehow, we have a feeling sneaking around behind Sami’s back is going to turn out even worse!

Either way, though, Madison admits she’s thrilled to be “front and center” with her storyline again.

“If you’re going to scream my name,” she tells fans, “just make sure you spell it right.”

