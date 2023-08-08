Credit: Mark Rogers/Bravo via Getty Imag

He’s not called Captain Cutie for nothing. As one of the most eligible bachelors on the seven seas, it’s understandable why Bravo fans want to know if Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason has a girlfriend and who he’s dating off screen.

Jason Chambers is the captain on Below Deck Down Under, Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of stewardesses, deckhands and other yachties aboard a 150-foot-plus superyacht in Australia. Captain Jason has been the captain on Below Deck Down Under Since Season 1.

Since his debut on Bravo, Captain Jason has been a fan favorite among viewers and other Bravolebrities. In an interview with Page Six in October 2022, Captain Jason revealed that he had formed a few romantic “connections” with other Bravo stars while at the network’s convention, BravoCon, that year. “There was some conversations after BravoCon with one or two people that we met,” he said. “But it wasn’t much of a sliding [into the DMs]. It was more of a catch-up, but nothing’s come to fruition.”

So does Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason have a girlfriend? Read on for what to know about Captain Jason’s dating life and his past relationships.

Does Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason have a girlfriend?

Does Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason have a girlfriend? The answer is no. Captain Jason confirmed he was single and was looking for love in an interview with The Daily Mail Australia in July 2023. Captain Jason, who shares daughter Saskia with his ex, Fuchsia Quinn, told The Daily Mail that that he has “dedicated a lot of time” to his daughter but is ready to find a partner in life. “For me to have a relationship, someone has to be very independent and secure in their own situation. So that’s difficult to find,” he said.

He continued, “Someone has got to be acceptable for what I’ve got going on which is my daughter and my work moving around. So they have to have their own thing going on.” He also told The Daily Mail Australia that he was looking for someone who can help him be “better” and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. “Like someone who makes me get out of bed and do some exercise. Which I love doing, but sometimes I can be a lazy a—,” he said. He continued, “So, freediving, adventurous and healthy, and make me better at that because I want to be better at that as well.”

Captain Jason also confirmed he was single in an interview with The Daily Dish in July 2023, in which he explained that he’s been more focused on his daughter in recent years than his love life. “I’m single,” he said. “I’m trying to get my daughter sorted.” He continued, “I would love to meet someone.”

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live in July 2023, Captain Jason also confirmed that he’s never hooked up with a charter guest aboard a yacht he was working on. “No, no!” he said. When asked by host Andy Cohen about the last time a charter guest messaged him on social media, Captain Jason revealed, “Probably about four weeks ago, [and they said], ‘Why don’t you get on a plane?’”

When asked if he was “tempted” to visit the guest, Captain Jason told Cohen, “Yeah, definitely.” However, he explained that he didn’t fly to see the guest because he wanted to spend time with Saskia. “I had to get back to my daughter,” he said.

Who is Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason’s daughter’s mother

Who is Below Deck Down Under‘s Captain Jason’s daughter’s mother? Captain Jason’s ex is interior designer Fuschia Quinn. Quinn lives in the Philippines with her and Captain Jason’s daughter, Saskia, whose nickname is Sassy. She owns the interior design firm LaDrilyo by Karthe & Quinn with designer Carol Karthe.

Quinn shared an Instagram photo of her and Captain Jason in February 2019 of him visiting her to take care of Saskia. “The big boss is here today, quick hand over and I’m off on holidaaaays without Sassy! First time in FIVE years!!! I’m sure the separation anxiety will kick in soon enough ! First stop Subic, then to the pretty surf island Siargao. Oh the excitement of new destinations… and sans kid!” she wrote.

Quinn shared another Instagram photo of Captain Jason in July 2018 of him and Saskia together in Bali. “When Papa comes to visit #papalove #familytime #canggu #bali #sassyplay #alwaysgrateful,” she wrote. She also shared another Instagram photo of Captain Jason in 2016 of him and Saskia playing in a tent. “Bless!” she captioned the post.

Another Instagram photo in January 2015 also showed Captain Jason holding Saskia as a baby on a boat. “She’s loving the adventures!” Quinn captioned the post. Quinn’s first Instagram photo with Captain Jason was in January 2015. The post was a black-and-white picture of Captain Jason kissing Saskia as a newborn. “This one makes me melt! She was only three weeks old…” Quinn captioned the post.

Below Deck Down Under airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

