We should all have someone love us the way that Quinn’s portrayer loves Sanford Bookstaver.

“Happy birthday to the [love of my life]!” began Rena Sofer’s September 1 message to Sanford Bookstaver, whom she married in 2003, divorced in 2017 and got back together with two years later. “I am so thankful that I have found the calm in my storm, my rock, my partner and my best friend.”

The Bold & Beautiful leading lady doesn’t speak those words lightly, either. There’s context at play. “In this world we live in today,” she suggests, demonstrating a hard-won wisdom that would serve her character well, “the greatest gift is to find your people. And I have found mine in [Sanford]!”

From there, the actress sang the praises of her significant other, whose name you might not know but whose work you’ve surely seen: He’s directed episodes of everything from Prison Break to Chicago PD. “You are a gifted artist, a devoted and loving father and an amazing partner and friend,” she exclaimed. “Sandy, I am so excited to be by your side not just in life but today! Happy birthday, my love!”

Not for nothing, but the photos that Sofer shared of her honey are so sweet, they’re likely to make you fall a little in love with him, too. You can check them out via her Instagram post above.

