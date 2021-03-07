Howard Wise/JPI

The Daytime Emmy winner gave a whole new meaning to the term “dog-day afternoon.”

On March 6, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood made us “paws” in our tracks with a pair of Instagram images that were too cute for words — although we’re still gonna try our best to describe them. (Have you ever known us to back down from a challenge?)

Celebrating the second birthday of her and husband Elan Ruspoli’s firstborn, Rise Harlen, the Bold & Beautiful star first posted an image of her “wolf pack,” her No. 1 son and fur baby Ja’mie dressed as wolves. Surrounding them are a bunch of plushies, and somehow going untouched is a cake that looks like nothing so much as a recurring dream we have.

The hoodies are “faux fur,” she hastened to note.

In the second image, Steffy’s portrayer takes her place among the pack with Rise’s baby brother, Lenix, born less than a month earlier. (You can trace the steps of her second pregnancy journey here.) Needless to say, she, too, is sporting faux wolf ears.

