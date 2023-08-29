Credit: ABC

You know that old adage about not judging someone until you walk a mile in their shoes? Well, we’re pretty sure that the folks over at General Hospital just took that to heart. Although judging by the clip we just saw, we should probably amend that to: You shouldn’t judge someone until you’ve talked awhile in their wig!

Maurice Benard (Sonny) has been gearing up for his Milestone Tour across the country for some time now, and after kicking it off in Omaha, he headed over to Kansas City. And it was at the second stop that two very special guest stars — Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) — joined him and things really got interesting!

Because it was at that point that we got a glimpse of life if Josslyn and Sonny were recast… with each other?! Yeah, from the blonde wig to the State of Mind hat, things got weird — in the most hilarious way possible!

As McCoy tweeted with some behind-the-scenes photos, “We love you. Kansas City! Thank you for having me as your surprise, Maurice Benard. You’re the best! I loved playing Sonny for 30 seconds, and I loved your take on Joss!”

Benard shared a clip of the moment over on Instagram, which you, of course, can check out below! “What happens when Sonny, Dex and Joss do improv at the Kansas City Improv Comedy Club,” he asked in the post. “Just a bunch of hilarious chaos!”

Yes, Joss, we know you don’t like Sonny. We know he messed up your family, but could you at least try to get along? Oh well, we can’t have it all. But it would be a blast if we could at least have an April Fool’s episode where the characters switch things around like this a little!

As for those who missed Benard’s first few stops, don’t worry, he’s got plenty more to go. And hopefully a few of them will be in towns near you! As the Emmy winner explained, “I do a little standup, I answer a lot of questions, I make you laugh and even cry a little. It’s just that kind of show.”

We know we can’t wait to see who stops by next — and what hilarity ensues in the process!

