Brace yourselves for the big reveal, because the week of August 28 on General Hospital, we’re going to finally learn the identity of Martin’s much-discussed third ex-wife!

Already, Lucy’s been in a tizzy and a half over the fact that Deception is being sued over The Deceptor. Not helping matters is how shadily loverboy Martin has been behaving. But if she thought that there wasn’t another shoe to drop, she thought wrong.

When Lucy arrives in court, she discovers that the plaintiff’s attorney is none other than All My Children lawyer Jackson Montgomery. “He explains, ‘My client claims that you stole this idea,'” Lynn Herring tells Soap Opera Digest. “I think Lucy was worried going in, but when he hits [her and her colleagues] with the actual facts that he has evidence that we stole the idea, it gives Lucy a better idea of what they’re facing.”

In a nutshell? “It’s not good.”

And it’s about to get worse. When Jackson’s client reveals her identity, “all hell breaks loose,” Herring says. “For Lucy, it’s like a bad dream.”

Hmm. We’ve speculated (a lot) about who Martin’s ex could be, but who would be “like a bad dream” for Lucy? Katherine Bell comes to mind, but she’s dead twice over (and portrayer Mary Beth Evans is busy as Kayla on Days of Our Lives). Would the show recast the role? Resurrecting Katherine would not only introduce to the canvas a formidable foe for Lucy but give Cody another family tie (since Katherine is his aunt).

Plus, the soap could still reunite Michael E. Knight (Martin) with a leading lady from his All My Children days as Tad. General Hospital could have tapped Bobbie Eakes (Krystal) to breathe new life into Katherine… or Cady McClain (Dixie).

Personally, though, our money is still on a surprise appearance by Susan Lucci as Erica Kane.

