Pop quiz: What does John Stamos and General Hospital have in common? If you’re thinking the answer is that he once played heartthrob rocker Blackie Parish on the ABC sudser, you’d be wrong. OK, technically, you’d be right, but that’s not what we’re going for in this case!

Instead, the connection that we’re talking about is the fact that both Stamos and General Hospital turned 60 this year! And, if we do say so ourselves, they’re both looking better than ever! But while General Hospital celebrated its milestone birthday with a Nurses Ball bash and a series of explosive (we mean that literally) storylines that were anything but stripped down, Stamos took a slightly different tact…

In fact, the actor took to Instagram to share a far cheekier approach to celebrating his 60th a dripping wet photo courtesy of wife Caitlyn McHugh Stamos.

Check it out below to understand why we should all probably thank her for sharing this side of her hubby with the rest of the world! “The other side of 60,” Stamos captions the photo, as his actual birthday was a few days earlier.

Folks can be forgiven for forgetting to wish Stamos a happy birthday. They’d tackled that on his post five days earlier on his actual birthday. On this one, fans instead just went right for Stamos’ trademark Full House exclamation: “Have mercy!!”

So far, despite speculation earlier in the year, Stamos hasn’t made a return to celebrate the show’s anniversary, but now that they’re both the same age, we’re going to keep our fingers crossed that it happens at some time before 2023 ends!

In the meantime, happy belated birthday to a true icon, who’s once again proved that age is just a number!

