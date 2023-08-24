Credit: ABC screenshot

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Joshua Benard’s Adam show up on General Hospital. Actually, now that we think about it, the last time we saw him in Port Charles, the Hook Killer was still running around. We really hope that means he wasn’t a casualty we never heard about! But no, we can’t imagine Pam having a reason to off him. He may have been a jerk, but that’s not a deadly offense. Plus, he mellowed out!

In any case, while we don’t quite know where Adam is these days, General Hospital fans will get to see him perform again very soon!

Maurice Benard (Sonny) took to Instagram just days ahead of his Milestone Tour where he’s hitting 14 states across the country with the news that his son will be joining him up on stage to share a very special request!

“I think I finally convinced my son,” the elder Benard shared, “Joshua, to sing at some of the appearances, my favorite song, one of the best written songs in history. “Father and Son.” I can tell you this I’m very excited and I’m leaving tomorrow morning.”

And just to whet the fans’ whistles a bit, Sonny’s portrayer shared a preview of his son performing a bit of the Cat Stevens classic — with a little assist from dad!

As for Adam’s next appearance, the fans — in between singing the young musician’s praises — had a few ideas on that!

“Awesome,” 4TheLoveOfVintage exclaimed in the comments. “Maybe Joshua can perform at the next Nurse’s Ball!!” And that would definitely be the perfect place to showcase his talent… but we’d have to wait nearly a year for the next Ball!

Luckily, LSoderberg suggested something a bit closer with the idea that “He can join Eddie Maine!” That certainly got a laugh out of Maurice Benard, but it gave us one heck of an idea. Adam could secretly be Ned’s son who inherited his dad’s musical genes. Eventually, of course, they’d reunite and perform a very special song together: “Father and Son!”

