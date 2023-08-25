Credit: ABC screenshot (5)

The thought of upending not just one, but two favorite couples is going to make a lot of people unhappy. But that hasn’t stopped General Hospital from driving “Vanna” fans crazy lately as we try to get to the bottom of the Pikeman mystery. And it wouldn’t stop the show from going one step farther and taking an axe to another popular pair before this is all solved! .

First off, while we can all agree that Valentin and Anna were great, something’s clearly gone wrong lately — at least with Valentin. Whether there ends up being a good explanation for his shadiness and change or not, the “Vanna” honeymoon seems to be over.

Because even if he does come back around to his old self and isn’t some evil mastermind, it may be too late. She could already have moved on… with Dante!

Now, before you break out the pitchforks, we aren’t saying it’s inevitable! “Vanna” may be on shaky ground, but “Sante” is smooth and steady. Sometimes, though, security can end up being more of a detriment than help! After all, nothing gets the blood flowing quite like danger, and Anna’s up to her neck in it, with Dante right by her side as he tries to help figure out who’s targeting her and Sonny.

Sam and Dante are fun and sweet and breezy. They’ve been great for each other, and Sam’s even discovered the joys of incorporating color into her wardrobe! That alone is worth cheering. But at the same time, they don’t exactly have that edge or excitement to them. That’s something Sam should know all about, seeing as how much of her relationship with Jason was built around danger.

And it also might be something she should start worrying about.

There’s a reason daytime is filled with couples whose relationships began as partners or fellow-adventurers. And though Dante and Anna aren’t exactly paired up on the force, they’re very much partners in getting to the bottom of Pikeman, Valentin and who has it out for two of Port Charles’ most prominent citizens.

There’s danger lurking around pretty much every corner, and it’s likely to only increase before this tale is all over.

If Dante and Anna were both in happy, secure relationships, we would say these two don’t have a chance of happening. But all it takes is one person feeling uncertain and insecure to turn to the other, to maybe start seeing them in a new light. It doesn’t matter which half of the partnership starts with it; once feelings take hold, they can be nearly impossible to uproot. And then it’s all over.

Think Dante and Anna could never happen? With “Vanna” on the rocks, think again.

