Sure, we were baffled when after months of referring to their mysterious boss as a woman, Mason and Austin suddenly switched pronouns to call the shadowy figure “he” and “him.” But now, that whole “sex change” makes sense… kinda.

We may never know at exactly what point the switch was made, we can’t help but suspect the temporary scribes brought in to helm the show during the writer’s strike are responsible. In any case, the final moments of the episode which aired on Tuesday, August 22, seemed to make it very clear that the newly shorn Cyrus is, in fact, the Pautauk gang’s leader.

How do we know? Well, you’ll recall that last week, Betty gave Mason the flash drive supposedly containing info on Sonny’s connection to Pikeman. (In reality, this was all part of a set-up by Sonny, with an assist from Dex and Brick.) On Tuesday, Mason gave the device to Austin with instructions to deliver it, pronto. The next thing we knew, Austin was arriving at Pentonville to meet with Cyrus.

And in the previews for the episode airing on August 23, a none-too-happy Austin is seen making it clear he believes his debt has been paid and he should be allowed to walk away. (Good luck with that one, dude!)

There was also the odd moment in which TJ crossed paths with Mason and felt sure they’d met at some point. Odd as that seemed, it makes sense if you recall that several years ago, T.J. was kidnapped by several people working for Cyrus. Given that TJ was drugged by his kidnappers and later suffered PTSD, it seems quite likely that his memories of the incident in general — and Mason in particular — could be cloudy.

Cyrus being interested in Sonny’s deal with Pikeman also tracks, as the (until now) ponytail-sporting baddie has long expressed interest in taking over Corinthos’ territory. What better way to further those efforts than by stealing the Pikeman deal right out from under Sonny’s nose?

All of this, of course, leaves one very big unanswered question: Who is Pikeman, and how many more Port Charles locals will become ensnared in their wicked web before this sprawling mess of a story is wrapped? Might Sonny and Cyrus ultimately find themselves forced to work together if Pikeman puts everyone they care about — and let’s not forget that Cyrus does, in fact, care about siblings Laura and “Marty” — in danger?

Or is a double-cross about to go down, given that Tuesday’s other major cliffhanger involved Mason taking a meeting of his own with a mysterious someone. Could Mason be working for not only Cyrus, but Pikeman? And will any of this make sense when finally the pieces fall into place?

Even as the Cyrus/Pikeman mystery unfolds, we suspect another is about to begin… and it has us asking, “Who will kill Gladys?”