General Hospital’s Chad Duell Has Got an A-Paws Worthy Tail That’s Too Cute to Miss
You’re going to have to forgive the puns, but (There was another obvious one we resisted!) we can’t really help ourselves when our brains hit adorableness overload. And that’s what happened when General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) hit us with a picture paw-fect pose courtesy of his Saint Berdoodle! Or is it Bernadoodle? Eh, just look at that kaboodle!
Rose couldn’t have pulled off a better pose for Jack on the Titanic if she’d tried. While Duell and girlfriend Luana Lucci are expecting their first child any day now, judging by the photo below, the pet parents are going to have their hands full as their four-legged kids vie for attention with a new two-legged sibling.
Check out the photo below that Duell captioned, “Feeling cute… might delete later.”
Luckily, he didn’t delete it and the fans are able to swoon over that doodle pose to their hearts content. Between that and photos the day before with cat, dog and actor all living together in harmony, watching hurricane Hilary blow on by, hopefully you’ll hit your cuteness quotient until baby Duell’s arrival.
We know these posing pets certainly brightened our day!
Whew, we made it through the rest of this purrfect post without any more puns. Darn it! Ah, well, never mind.
We’ll just close this tail out with all the best wishes for Duell, Lucci, their fur babies and their baby who should be showing up at any time now!
