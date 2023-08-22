Is That… ?!? General Gives a Major Makeover to [Spoiler] — Plus, More Remixed Looks From Bold & Beautiful, Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives
We daytime fans are used to characters trying on rad new looks. Remember, for instance, when The Young and the Restless’ blonde bombshell Nikki went Elizabeth Taylor-brunette or Days of Our Lives’ John let his hair go gray to bring out his inner silver fox? And it’s not for nothing that much-missed Bold & Beautiful scene stealer Sally was considered a master of disguise!
But General Hospital viewers may be especially accustomed to eyebrow-raising makeovers, what with the fact that the late, not-so-lamented Cesar Faison was such an expert mask-maker that he was able to transform himself into an exact replica of the late, actually-lamented Duke Lavery with no more trouble than it takes a kid to get dressed up for Halloween. (The mask even allowed Faison to perfectly imitate Duke’s posh accent.)
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
But the August 22 episode of ABC’s one and only daytime drama probably still caught its audience off guard. With a mention of cleanliness being next to godliness, Jeff Kober’s jailbird Cyrus Renault became his own barber shop, shaving off his trademark scruff and cutting short his long locks ahead of a doctor’s appointment with none other than Austin. (More on that development — and Mason’s intriguing meeting — in our recap of the episode.)
Of course, what actually happened was a bit more complicated, as you can see for yourself via the Instagram post below!
.@jeffkober entrusted our award-winning Hair and Makeup Team (feat. Abraham Rivera) with trimming his legendary locks for Cyrus’ dramatic prison transformation. Take a look! #GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/WfqWMpJ7hL
— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 22, 2023
According to the post, Kober “entrusted our award-winning Hair and Makeup Team (featuring Abraham Rivera) with trimming his legendary locks for Cyrus’ dramatic prison transformation.”
