Credit: ABC

August 21 was an exciting day for General Hospital fans… but maybe it shouldn’t have been. On one hand, Leslie Charleson phoned in so that Monica could check on how niece-in-law Olivia was coping with the fact that husband Ned had been replaced by his rockin’ counterpart, Eddie. On the other, Olivia expressed concern about Monica and all of the business trips she was taking on behalf of the hospital. (Read the full recap here.)

Now, Olivia’s worry could’ve just been the kind that anyone would have had over a loved one burning the candle at both ends. Or… it could have been foreshadowing.

Look, no one wants to imagine General Hospital without its longest-serving cast member or her iconic character. But Charleson’s presence on the soap has been greatly diminished in recent years. In fact, if memory serves, she hasn’t even appeared on the show since early 2022. So the daytime drama could be setting the stage to kill off Monica off screen.

A better idea, however, might be to return to the character’s randy roots and have her run off with a boy toy a la Bold & Beautiful pot-stirrer Sally Spectra. That way, if or when Charleson wanted to revisit Port Charles post-retirement, she could do so the same way that Jane Elliot (Tracy) has. And a distracting love affair would hardly be out of the question for Monica; she is, after all, the passion’s plaything who once carried on, albeit unwittingly, with nephew Ned.

