In General Hospital’s preview for the week of August 21 – 25, Gladys has to pay the piper. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

After Anna’s townhome burned down, she felt this was too sloppy for the WSB, and somehow this was someone out for personal revenge. More questions started to come about when Dante found out that Valentin’s story that he was at ELQ the night of the fire dealing with a water main break was a lie. Things became further complicated when while staying with Valetin, Anna learned he received a large envelope of documents from Pikeman. Coming up, Dante asks Anna why Valentin lied to her? She believes it has something to do with Pikeman.

Meanwhile, another person’s own deception is about to come back to bite them. Desperate to keep control of Sasha’s money, Gladys enlisted her court-appointed psychiatrist, and fellow poker player, Dr. Montague to help her. However, apparently, even Gladys was unaware of the lengths he is going to regarding Sasha’s confinement. Coming up as Sasha rocks back on her bed in Ferncliff, Gladys frantically asks Dr. Montague what he’s done to her daughter-in-law. She demands he stop what he’s doing. He agrees once she pays him for all of his troubles!

Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who puts Ava on the spot, and who Kristina turns to in order to get something off her chest.

Before you go, check out the likely suspects who might kill Gladys in the photo gallery below.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook