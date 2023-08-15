Credit: ABC screenshot

It’s been over a year since General Hospital introduced Austin’s cousin, Mason, who almost immediately began dropping clues about the mysterious person for whom he was working. The person’s identity was shrouded in mystery, and it’s been pretty unclear as to exactly what it is they’re after.

Once Mason forced Ava and Austin to introduce Nanny Betty into the mix, things became at least a little less murky, as Avery’s caretaker was tasked on digging up information about Sonny and his connection to the much-discussed Pikeman organization.

But one thing we’ve known for quite a while is that the person pulling Mason’s strings was a woman. the mystery woman was described as being “twisted” and having “big plans” for Austin.

This led to a whole lot of theorizing as to who the Lady Boss might be.

And then, on the episode airing August 14, this exchange took place:

AUSTIN: Why does the boss want info on Sonny and Pikeman, anyway?

MASON: Honestly, I have no idea. But you know him. He’s not one to explain himself to anyone. But if he wants it, bet he’s gonna get it.

Seconds later, questions, theories and accusations began flying around the internet. Had this story been going on for so long that the current temporary writers forgot a key detail? Did the show decide to pull a switcheroo and assume viewers wouldn’t notice? Was there something more going on?

Months and months ago this mystery boss was a lady now Mason just said the boss was a he. WTF? Make it make sense, is this mystery boss a lady or a man? Also show us this mystery boss already, good God it’s been over a year move it along. — KristaPoulter_27.🇨🇦 (@Krista91344061) August 14, 2023

Given how slowly the storyline has crept forward, it may still be a while before we find out what’s really going on. It’s hard to believe, however, that this was a simple “mistake.” For that to be true, everyone from the writers to the actors to the directors would have had to somehow miss their big bad having transitioned, so to speak, from a lady to a gent.

What makes far more sense is that the show purposefully changed direction… perhaps after discovering that an actor previously unavailable was suddenly free? Over the past few weeks, rumors have made the rounds that Ted Alcazar (most recently Bold & Beautiful‘s Jack) might be returning to his former General Hospital stomping grounds. Might Lorenzo Alcazar be the man responsible for everything going down in and around Port Charles?

