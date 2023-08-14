General Hospital Preview: Anna Rises From the Ashes Determined to Find Out Who Wants Payback
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of August 14 – 18, who is after Anna? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
After the Metro Court pool shooting, it looked like someone was targeting either Sonny or Anna… or perhaps both? However last week after Anna went for a night jog, someone broke into her home and torched it. It definitely looks like Anna is their target but with Pikeman linked to the WSB and Sonny, the coffee importer may not be out of the woods yet.
In the promo for this week, we see the remains of Anna’s home. Valentin tells her this started when his father outed her past as a double agent as part of his will, his last act of revenge against Anna. As she sits on the stairs what’s left of the home and looks at a photo, Valentin notes, “Now it looks like he got what he wanted.” Later in the preview, Anna and Valentin examine the burned remains of her living room, and Valentin believes someone’s made Anna the target of their revenge.
At the PCPD, Anna tells Dante that she thinks the person after her wants payback. She seems to remain focused on this being someone who was her by her years as a double agent. Dante tells Anna it’s time to find find out who had the motive to set that fire.
Who do you think is out to get Anna?
Video: General Hospital/Facebook