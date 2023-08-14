Countdown to a Breakup: General Hospital’s Carly May ‘Crash’ Sonny and Nina’s Wedding Before It’s Even Begun
Oh, the irony. All of us who watch General Hospital have been anticipating that what will split up Sonny and Nina is going to be the reveal that she ratted out his ex Carly to the SEC. But it ain’t necessarily so. In fact, the latest spoilers for the show suggest that what sticks a fork in the couple’s relationship is something far simpler: his continued involvement with his former wife.
When the Chips Are Down…
They say that time heals all wounds. And while hell will freeze over before Carly forgives Sonny for trading her in for Nina, the last Mrs. Corinthos has started to seem willing enough to fughadaboudit — at least to the point that she and her ex can communicate civilly. Plus, she made damn sure that her kids didn’t go through with the crazy sting operation that would’ve put the mobster behind bars.
The week of August 21, Sonny returns the favor when he comes through for Carly. Mind you, shortly thereafter, she’s visiting boo Drew in Pentonville and doing her best to keep him hanging in there. But we all know the affect that Sonny’s dimples have on Carly — and women in general? One smile, and she’ll be all like, “Drew who?”
‘You Did *What*?’
Later in the month, Sonny issues Carly a warning — which for those two, let’s be real, practically amounts to foreplay. She’s about as likely to heed it as she is to have a bad hair day — as in, there’s no chance whatsoever — but it’s hella telling that the don still cares enough to try to look out for her.
Apparently, Nina thinks the same, because on Friday, Aug. 25, she puts her fiancé on blast. He’s told her before, and we suspect he’ll tell her again: Married or not, Carly is a part of his life. But with Nina knowing that she’s harboring a secret that could stick a fork in her romance, she’s surely becoming increasingly worried. And the more Sonny shows up for Carly, the more panicked Nina is surely to get.
Do you think “Sona” will even make it to the wedding? En route to the comments, catch up on the relationship status of all the couples on General Hospital in the below photo gallery.
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Giving this summer its heat. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The fact that he’s her ex-husband’s new wife’s brother is sure to make things #awkward.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Splashing around in very hot water. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s a bit of a turnoff when your pillow talk with your new lover has to include remarks like “I hope your cousin doesn’t kill my mother.”</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Joss isn’t exactly thrilled that her bae is working for her ex-stepfather, aka the godfather of Port Charles.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together… ish. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Foolishly, the sweethearts have decided to put some distance between them so as not to stress out Trina’s mom.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Engaged. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Nina’s decision to rat out Sonny’s ex Carly to the SEC could render “Sona” DOA.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> “Exed” out. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’d be pretty hard for them to come back from her “killing” him to keep him from kidnapping daughter Avery.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The shadow of his comatose wife, Lulu, looms large over their future. Which is odd, because Lulu is not very tall.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Madly in love. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His aborted vendetta against his father and her (slightly) softened stance on her mother could open a Pandora’s box of new problems.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finished. Done. Forever. Er, for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> We’ll give you a hint — it rhymes with “Trina,” and he’s devoted to her.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirting. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s hard to get a relationship going with Robert’s lost love Holly repeatedly finding herself back in Port Charles.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> RIP. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> First, their baby died, then so did Brando. Yeah, 2022 was <em>not</em> a good year for Sasha.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Again, divorced. But besides that, he’s now married to Portia. And paralyzed. And… it’s a whole thing.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Broken up.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The sex-tape debacle threw such a cold bucket of water on them that it was easy for Dex to reheat her.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> A non-starter. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They were just beginning to really connect when The Hook hastened the terminally ill doctor’s demise.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Kaput — we hope. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Despite her long, <em>long</em> list of misdeeds, they are coparenting baby Ace together.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Unhappily married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Since Curtis can no longer walk, he’s pushing Portia to do just that… away from him.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together at last. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Their relationship, like they themselves, seems to always be in danger of one kind or another.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Happily hitched. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s hard to keep a relationship stable in a town as quake-prone as Port Charles!</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Life partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Endometriosis be damned, they want to start a family. They’d probably also like it if the show settled on a Molly once and for all.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Brad’s lie about Wiley’s parentage was the kinda deal-breaker that his husband didn’t want to renegotiate. Also, where <em>is</em> Lucas these days?</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> A thing of the past.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His hookup with his son’s scheming girlfriend will go down in history as one of his biggest regrets — that is, if he ever emerges from that coma.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Kaput. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> For them to try, try again, she’d have to get over his whopper of a lie about Sasha being her daughter. Considering that she has since told a few herself, it could happen.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> As dead as he is. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His passing brought their new beginning to an abrupt end. For the moment.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sparring partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The trick for them — and the fun — is realizing that the sparks flying aren’t just animosity.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sadly ended. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The real-life loss of Sonya Eddy cut short her character’s <span style="text-decoration: line-through">latest</span> last love story.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> The picture of a happy marriage. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Their family tree is sure to be uprooted when they find out that a branch needs to be hung for Cody.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dead and buried. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s pretty hard to get a relationship going when both characters are pushing up daisies.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Apart… for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> In the end, we’re pretty sure they’re going to realize that they’re meant for one another.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Reunited. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> They’ve rebounded from the misstep that nearly did in their romance. But is the attraction of these opposites strong enough to make them lifers?</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Apart… though not by choice. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Just as the Falconeris appeared to be on the verge of reuniting, she slipped into a coma and he, into Sam’s arms.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Split up. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> First, she recalled killing his wife. Then, she lied that she was having Nikolas’ baby. Now, pfft. Forget it.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Head over heels. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The lawyer likes it alright, just not enough to put a ring on it.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finito. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After she fell for fake husband Michael for real, Chase moved on — and <em>toward</em> Brook Lynn.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over before they began. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His sister Amy’s conniving moved him right out of town — and her boss’ life.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> They are, as k.d. lang would sing, one another’s constant craving. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Circumstances keep conspiring to keep them from being together long enough to do more than steal the occasional kiss.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Deader than dead. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Even before his latest demise, she’d stuck a fork in their dangerous relationship.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Done. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> There was more to the doctor than met the eye — and Maxie didn’t like what she saw.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Former General Hospital colleagues. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> First she stuck him in the friend zone. Then she herself got stuck in the morgue!</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Frenemies. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Though Avery’s parents would probably make a killer power couple, she’s just happy that she still has a pulse after murdering his old flame, Connie.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Old friends, ex-lovers and coconspirators. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> In their hearts, they want more than anything to be with other people (Ava and Finn, respectively). Also, Nikolas’ whole coma thing.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sweethearts. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Given their lack of screentime, we can’t tell whether they’re getting enough quality time.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> No amount of forget-me-nots seems able to remind amnesiac Ned that he’s not Eddie Maine.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Since Nina has reported them to the SEC for insider trading, Drew has been sent up the river.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> A grave matter. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> If her love for Spencer drove one nail after another into their relationship’s coffin, Rory’s death drove the final one in.</p>
