Oh, the irony. All of us who watch General Hospital have been anticipating that what will split up Sonny and Nina is going to be the reveal that she ratted out his ex Carly to the SEC. But it ain’t necessarily so. In fact, the latest spoilers for the show suggest that what sticks a fork in the couple’s relationship is something far simpler: his continued involvement with his former wife.

When the Chips Are Down…

They say that time heals all wounds. And while hell will freeze over before Carly forgives Sonny for trading her in for Nina, the last Mrs. Corinthos has started to seem willing enough to fughadaboudit — at least to the point that she and her ex can communicate civilly. Plus, she made damn sure that her kids didn’t go through with the crazy sting operation that would’ve put the mobster behind bars.

The week of August 21, Sonny returns the favor when he comes through for Carly. Mind you, shortly thereafter, she’s visiting boo Drew in Pentonville and doing her best to keep him hanging in there. But we all know the affect that Sonny’s dimples have on Carly — and women in general? One smile, and she’ll be all like, “Drew who?”

‘You Did *What*?’

Later in the month, Sonny issues Carly a warning — which for those two, let’s be real, practically amounts to foreplay. She’s about as likely to heed it as she is to have a bad hair day — as in, there’s no chance whatsoever — but it’s hella telling that the don still cares enough to try to look out for her.

Apparently, Nina thinks the same, because on Friday, Aug. 25, she puts her fiancé on blast. He’s told her before, and we suspect he’ll tell her again: Married or not, Carly is a part of his life. But with Nina knowing that she’s harboring a secret that could stick a fork in her romance, she’s surely becoming increasingly worried. And the more Sonny shows up for Carly, the more panicked Nina is surely to get.

