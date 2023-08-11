Credit: ABC

Some guys have all the luck. We don’t know really know if we’d include General Hospital‘s Sonny in that statement, seeing as how often his relationships tend to blow up in his face (when his enemies aren’t trying to literally blow him up), but we would definitely include Maurice Benard.

The Emmy winner has been going strong on General Hospital for thirty years now and his marriage has proven even stronger. Because 33 years ago today, he married the love of his life, Paulina, and she’s been his rock ever since. That’s something Benard made absolutely clear when he took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

“What can I say that I haven’t said 1,000 times over,” he wrote. “Sometimes you meet someone, and you have no idea that this person is going to save your life many times over. Who is going to build a life that you could never have dreamed of? Through the highs and lows, through the peaks and valleys, what I have learned is, we will always have each other!”

Check out the slideshow of pictures below featuring the happy couple from their wedding day to now.

We don’t know if 33 is a lucky number, but we do know these two are lucky to have found each other and loved each other for as long as they have. That love is even enough to make Sonny and Drew get along! Well, kind of.

Cameron Mathison left a simple “You two,” accompanied by hearts in the comments, and Benard replied with the same. And Tanisha Harper (Jordan) responded with, “Aw, happy anniversary, you lovely humans!

Because when you find your person and keep building on your love for as long as the Benards have, it’s something that everyone feels. Congratulations to the happy couple and here’s to many more years of marriage and joy!

