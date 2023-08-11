Credit: ABC

Sometimes, we can’t help but think General Hospital‘s Ava would be so much better off if she had a few more friends around her. We don’t mean they need to be around to try to talk her out of making bad decisions or offer words of encouragement when she’s backed into a corner, but maybe if she had a little more unconditional love in her life, she’d be in a much better place.

That kind of love is a bit tough to find in the populace of Port Charles, of course, but it would be a whole lot easier if Ava found some four-legged friends!

That’s something portrayer Maura West and her entire family knows. As anyone who’s checked out her social media has seen, they are huge animal lovers. There’s been pup Blue and kitty Bijou. And then, of course, there’s their Bengal, Sufjan, who is, we’re pretty sure you’ll agree after flipping through the photos below, just about the definition of majestic.

And then brace yourself for cuteness overload as you meet West’s newest fur baby!

There’s a definite majesty to Sufjan, but there’s also a reason that Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) declared, “Oh. Man! What a sweetieface” when he spotted West’s new addition: Foxy!

Meeting her is, as West put on her Instagram post, pure “Puppy heaven!”

Brace yourself before you check out the pics below!

So, yeah, you can see why the swooning was universal! “Hello, Foxy,” Laura Wright (Carly) greeted the adorable puppy. “I love her!”

“No way,” Eden McCoy (Josslyn) commented in sheer, cuteness disbelief. “I’m coming over.”

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) and Young & Restless‘s Lauralee Bell (Christine) couldn’t even get out much more than hearts, while the cute factor made Adam Huss (ex-Nikolas) “Gulp!”

And as West’s former As the World Turns‘ co-star Colleen Zenk (Barbara) put it, quite simply, “That is one adorable puppy!” You won’t find us arguing with a single thing any of these smitten folks said!

