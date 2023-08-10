Credit: Howard Wise/JPI, Paramount Network screenshot

Sonny has been top dog in Port Charles for decades now. Oh, the General Hospital favorite faces his challengers from time to time — Faith, Alcazar, the Zaccharas, the Jeromes — but each and every time he comes out on top.

At least, he has so far! Now, of course, he’s got Mason’s mysterious boss, playing her own secret game and the shady Pikeman who Sonny reluctantly partnered with — and who might all be tied together as one big, mega-threat to Port Charles’ top don!

But that’s all a problem for Sonny’s illegal business dealings (whatever they may actually be). His “legitimate” business, on the other hand, is far more pedestrian, but we might argue, even more important. Because as far as coffee drinkers are concerned, coffee importers are critical infrastructure that we couldn’t live without!

We know Yellowstone’s Beth would agree. After all, her motto’s, “Nothing but coffee and cigarettes till noon, and then I can eat what the [bleep] I want till I start drinkin’ at six.”

Fair enough!

Well, we hate to break it to Sonny, but the coffee business is about to get a bit more competitive as a new player joins the fray. And it’s someone Yellowstone’s Beth knows well — or at least someone her portrayer does! Cole Hauser, who plays her hubby Rip, just announced his new business venture: the Free Rein Coffee Company.

“I’m proud to announce that I’ve decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn,” he shared on Instagram of his cowboy inspiration. “Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee.”

Check out the full announcement below.

And hey, we guess if Sonny can have mobster coffee, Hauser can have cowboy coffee. Now there’s a showdown: Cowboys vs. mobsters! An unlikely crossover? Maybe, but that it would be fun if this new coffee company popped up in Port Charles as a cute little Easter egg, annoying the hell out of Sonny.

“Who is this Cole Hauser person and why is he suddenly pushing coffee in my town? An actor? Never heard of him. This is the last thing I need!”

After all, a little product placement never hurt!

For now, though, kudos to Hauser for the new company — especially with the last leg of Yellowstone in limbo between the actors’ strike, the writers’ strike and the upheaval with Kevin Costner leaving.

