General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Shares a Kickass Photo of Her ‘Little Anna Devane in the Making’
As General Hospital’s Maxie, Kirsten Storms has been around superspy badasses at work for years. And now she’s got one at home, too!
The proud mama recently posted a great action shot of daughter Harper on the mats in a studio, delivering a high kick into some padding held by her trainer. “She is so serene when she’s fighting,” praised Storms. “It’s a scary calm and I. LOVE. IT.”
More: Carly’s next move excites Laura Wright
Take a second to wrap your mind around that, General Hospital fans. Storms and Brandon Barash’s nine-year-old can probably beat your butt. (Definitely mine. I’m surrendering in advance.) One fan in the post’s comments even observed that Harper is taking after Maxie’s on-screen godmother. “A little Anna Devane in the making,” they said.
This isn’t the first time Storms has shared her daughter’s kickassery (yes, that’s a word now). Back in April, she talked about how Harper walked away from a sexist boy at school who told her that girls can’t fight instead of using her skills to prove him wrong. “I swear, martial arts have given her so much,” Storms said at the time. “Her self-confidence has improved, it’s teaching her discipline and she is gaining the ability to stand up for herself when the situation calls for it. She’s turning into a tiny ninja, guys.”
What kind of martial arts is budding ninja Harper into? Storms told one inquisitive fan that Harper is taking both “kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.” She hat-tipped Harper’s “badass” instructor Kyle Koenig for guiding her young warrior, adding, “Grateful for ya!”
Here’s hoping Harper doesn’t use her newfound knowledge as leverage when she’s up past her bedtime. Fierce mama Kirsten Storms might not be so grateful for that sparring session. We are not placing bets on the winner.
Craving more precocious kid content? Check out our gallery below of your favorite soap actors and the chips off their ol’ blocks.