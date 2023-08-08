Credit: ABC Screenshots (4)

There’s been a dark cloud hanging over Port Charles of late, and it’s impacting nearly every corner of the General Hospital canvas. And although the Pikeman saga has taken far too long to develop, it finally feels as if it’s building toward something huge, including pulling back the curtain in order to identify the person pulling the strings.

Or could it be… persons?

You’ll recall that it was way back in December of last year that the late Victor first approached Sonny to suggest he work with the shadowy (and shady) Pikeman Security Group to facilitate moving their illegal wares through the Port Charles docks. Sonny’s decision to forge an alliance with Pikeman seemed off from the beginning, given that he’d always avoided running drugs or guns through his territory. But once Valentin made it clear Port Charles would be the epicenter of these transactions one way or another, Sonny somewhat reluctantly agreed. (The fact that he’d make a cool $10 million per transaction didn’t hurt!)

But from those roots has grown a story involving Dex, Josslyn, Ava, Austin, Anna… and, by extension, everyone each of them loves. All of which leaves us wondering, as we have from the start, who might be Pikeman. And while we know that Mason is being given orders by a woman, the identify of Pikeman remains a mystery.

Unless, as Anna has come to suspect, perhaps Valentin has been behind the company all along. (It’s a theory that our Twitter pal (and probably yours) @Wubsnet put forth a few days ago.

It would totally FIT if Valentin is, indeed, PIKEMAN.

he has Nikolas

he is the boss of everything#GH — GH WUBSNET (@WubsNet) August 7, 2023

“Obviously,” you’re thinking, “it can’t really be Valentin. He’s a good guy! He would never order Anna shot or do the terrible things attributed to Pikeman!”

No, certainly not Valentin… the man whom Helena once lived in fear of. The man who, as we recently were reminded, shot Kevin and held half of Port Charles captive on Cassadine Island upon his introduction.

What if this entire time, Valentin has been playing everyone and is, in fact, a true criminal mastermind? Heck, what if he was responsible for killing Luke (whom we still do not believe for. a second is really, truly dead)?

“Wait,” you’re saying. “That doesn’t track with some of what we know!”

Perhaps… or perhaps it simply doesn’t track with some of what we knew… as in before the temporary writers were brought in, no doubt with their own ideas as to where the various storylines on the canvas might be leading.

Anna’s Whiteboarding Pikeman information … connecting the dots.

VALENTIN CASSADINE IS THE CENTER NAME So thank you very much.

I am A FI-CORE WRITER. #GH

The secret is out — GH WUBSNET (@WubsNet) August 7, 2023

We don’t want to believe that Valentin’s a bad guy anymore than Anna does. But we have to admit it would be a helluva twist. Plus, it would actually be far more in keeping with the character we were told about — and who held everyone hostage — than most of what’s unfolded since he was made into a hero!

