When General Hospital had Spencer and Esme take family photos with baby Ace on August 7, we were sure that “Sprina” fans were going to lose their [bleep], pardon our French. Instead, reactions to the shoot on Facebook ranged from “cute” to “adorable” to — ack! — “I want them together.”

Forgotten, it seemed, were the horrible things that Esme had done to Trina (and Josslyn and Cameron and then some). Wiped from viewers’ memory, it appeared, was the long and winding road that Spencer had trod to finally get free of the villainess and get together with sweet Trina. All they saw was a couple of co-parents and their bundle of joy.

The reaction on Instagram was — whew — much more what we expected. Tabyana Ali (Trina) playfully started the ball rolling with a couple of eyeball emojis and a mouth that we translated to mean “jaw dropped.”

“Enough of this ridiculous storyline!” lbj323 exclaimed. Added blwh1417, “As a ‘Sprina’ fan, I can’t do this anymore. It’s like staying in an abusive relationship.”

Spencer and his ex had a few supporters on Insta, too, but the consensus was more along the lines of what allmychapters wrote: “How insulting is this entire story arc? ‘Sprina’ is the biggest young pairing this show has had in years, but you all refuse to acknowledge them or invest in them. Do better.”

In fact, Soaps.com has said more or less the exact same thing. Read the sharp article that Mala Bhattacharjee penned here.

An account made up of Ali fans summed up their feelings thusly: “No! The way y’all have jerked us around for two-plus years! You should be ashamed.”

