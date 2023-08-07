General Hospital Preview: Sasha in Even More Danger in Ferncliff — and an Arsonist Hits Port Charles
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of August 7 – 11, will Cody save Sasha in time? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
After finding out Gladys has banned him from seeing Sasha, Cody’s more determined than ever to get to her and help her. He’s worried about her, suspects something more is going on, and fears for her safety. He’s right to be and better trust his senses, as in Ferncliff, Dr. Montague confronts Sasha with the prescription he gave her. Sasha is left in disbelief, and tears.
Meanwhile, Dante tells Anna they have to find the Metro Court pool shooter. Having already chatted with Sonny and Valentin about the possibility she’s being targeted by someone in the WSB, she asks Dante if he knows of a company called Pikeman. Anna already knows Sonny is involved with them, so is she trying to pass on that knowledge to Dante? Or is she hoping to get more information about the company through his connections?
Finally, coming up, Anna yells at Valentin that she refuses to be a sitting duck before “they” take another shot. Anna previously told Dante she didn’t think the shooter would try again so soon, or in the same way. She appears to be right on only one of those accounts, as a gloved hand is shown igniting a pool of kerosene as Anna’s house goes up in flames!
