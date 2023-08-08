Credit: ABC, ABC screenshot (2)

Judgment day may soon be at hand for General Hospital schemer Gladys. And if fans have their way, it ain’t gonna be pretty!

A Friend in Need

In the August 8 episode of ABC’s soap, Cody, having been thwarted in his initial attempt to visit Sasha at Ferncliff, calls in reinforcements in the form of Brook Lynn. Though she doesn’t altogether believe his allegations about Brando’s sneaky mom, “at the same time, she knows that Gladys isn’t a fully trustworthy person,” Josh Kelly tells Soap Opera Digest. So she agrees to create a distraction that will allow Cody to slip past the nurse.

“He just wants to console [Sasha] and let her know that someone’s looking out for her,” Kelly says. Perhaps he might also glean some intel that would allow him to bust her monster-in-law?

So Close and Yet So Far

Whatever Cody learns at Ferncliff, it doesn’t appear that it gets him much closer to his goal of taking down Gladys. A spoiler for Thursday, Aug. 16, reveals that she is able to once again thwart him. Nevertheless, the clock is surely ticking down to the conniver being made to pay the piper.

What do you think would be a suitable punishment for what she's done to Sasha and Cody? A stint in Pentonville? Community service at Kristina's LGBTQ+ center? A lifetime of doing dishes at Kelly's?