The Girlfriend of General Hospital’s Chad Duell Details the Scary Day Their Baby Almost Arrived *Very* Early
Being a new parent can be a terrifying experience, even when everything goes smoothly. With that said, it’s incredibly rare that there are no bumps or problems, starting from pregnancy and lasting until, well, your kid’s entire life. General Hospital‘s Chad Duell (Michael) and girlfriend Luana Lucci are expecting their first child and are just about at the end of Lucci’s pregnancy. But they’ve learned the hard way how frightening it can be!
Lucci took to Instagram to celebrate hitting nine months, but as she did, the mom-to-be opened up about the difficulty she’s been through and the strength of their coming child.
“Little D has already shown me how strong he is,” she wrote. “Throughout my entire pregnancy, we were told he might arrive prematurely, and that scare almost became reality at 28 weeks – one of the scariest days of my life. But with a touch of miracle and the help of skilled doctors, he decided to stay put a little longer. Now, as we approach full term, I’m overjoyed to have come this far in my pregnancy.”
Check out the full post below.
While everyone who commented chimed in to share their support and love, a few moms offered their own insight, opening up about their preemie babies who are now thriving and healthy. And Duell, of course, shared his own love for his girlfriend and their baby.
In the end, as Lucci wrote, “Soon, we’ll be holding our precious miracle in our arms, and every moment of worry will transform into cherished memories.”
It’s a sentiment every parent learns. The love for their “tiny superheroes” makes all the worry more than worth it. We’re happy to hear the pregnancy has been working out despite Lucci and Duell’s fears and can’t wait to meet a happy, healthy and beautiful Little D.
