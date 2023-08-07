Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Freeform via Getty Images

We met him as General Hospital’s iconic villain Ryan Chamberlain, fell in love with him as Lucy’s “Doc,” Kevin Collins and even enjoyed a brief sojourn to Oakdale with him when he played As the World Turns’ Craig Montgomery. Now, Jon Lindstrom is taking on an entirely different role — that of published author.

The Emmy-nominated fan fave debuted the deets and his brand-new book cover on August 3. “Today is the ‘cover reveal’ of my first novel, Hollywood Hustle,” he posted on Twitter. “I can’t tell you how grateful and excited I am to be on this journey. All my thanks to Crooked Lane Books.”

The tweet was accompanied by a charming cover-reveal video, which you can view below. As an author myself, I can definitely relate to Lindstrom’s excitement when he says, “This is a big deal for me. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.” Welcome to the club, Jon!

Credit: © George DeSota/jpistudios.com

In the video, Lindstrom describes how Crooked Lane and Penguin Random House (who should really be called the Random Penguin House) went about designing the front of his debut novel. “They’ve gone back and forth with different designs, different titles. This is the one we’ve settled on,” he says of Hollywood Hustle’s eye-catching cover, with its pops of yellow, purple, and fuchsia amidst a blue noir-signaling background. “I think it just rocks. It’s old, it’s new, it just feels contemporary but gives you a sense of darkness and foreboding — which, you know, is a book I’d like to read.”

Sounds great to all of us here at Soaps.com, too! Fortunately, Lindstrom shares his pre-order links, and I’m not going to make it hard for you all to find them. You can reserve your own copy of Hollywood Hustle here.

But that’s not all. There’s more. Lindstrom teases in the video that “I also will have another announcement having to do with bookstores — independent bookstores, mom and pops. Very important to our culture, if you ask me. But I’m going to save that for another day.”

We’ll be waiting. Just like we’ll be waiting for Hollywood Hustle to hit digital and brick-and-mortar bookstore shelves on February 6, 2024. “If it’s the kind of crime novel you like,” says Lindstrom, “I hope you really enjoy it.”

