General Hospital’s Carly has reinvented herself multiple times over the past 25 years or so, and we don’t just mean through four recasts. From physical therapist and would-be nurse to homewrecker (Tony was complicit, for sure!) to mob wife to Club 101 and Metro Court maven, Carlybabes has done it all. Almost. It’s no wonder Laura Wright is thrilled to see where her character goes next!

We’ve already seen on air that Carly’s destination is actually very familiar — heading right back to the Spencers’ beginnings in Port Charles. “I’m so excited that Carly is now running Kelly’s,” Wright tweeted on August 2, cheering her character’s return to the family roots.

Though, I guess if we were being technical, the roots would be Ruby Anderson’s Florida bordello… but it’s 2023, people! Nobody’s putting a cat house in Port Charles. Ruby and Bobbie’s stints behind the Kelly’s counter are what stay in viewers’ hearts and minds. And Wright acknowledged Norma Connolly’s brash and beloved chili maker as well — noting that, just like the rest of us, “I remember watching Aunt Ruby run the place!”

I’m so excited that Carly is now running Kelly’s. I remember watching Aunt Ruby run the place !!!! 🙏🏻❤️. https://t.co/7m87WwtOdW — Laura Wright (@lldubs) August 2, 2023

Will Carly turn the upstairs rooms at Kelly’s into an AirBnB? Can she run the place as well as Ruby, or even her late pa-in-law Mike Corbin, used to? We’ll find out. After all, a tiny independent diner doesn’t have support staff like the Metro Court. Maybe she can bring expert home chef Olivia over to add her pasta to the menu! Does Ruby’s famous chili count as a Bolognese?

