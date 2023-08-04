1 / 68 <p>There are some people whose bad side you don’t want to get on. But <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Eric doesn’t <em>have</em> a bad side — we’ve checked all of them.</p>

2 / 68 <p>With a mug as magnificent as his is, it’s no wonder the <em>Young & Restless</em> leading man — Tucker in Genoa City — has a driver’s-license photo that could be hung in the Louvre.</p>

3 / 68 <p>If we loved him with a mullet as <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Patrick, of course we were also gonna love him as <em>Port Charles</em>’ Ian, <em>All My Children</em>’s Zach and <em>The Bold and the Beautiful </em>dressmaker Ridge.</p>

4 / 68 <p>Part of the reason we adore the actor who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Nick is the cheekbones that are as chiseled as his abs. But on top of that… there’s his irresistible sense of humor.</p>

5 / 68 <p>C’mon, look at that picture — when <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady invites you to a slumber party, you RSVP yes. Eagerly.</p>

6 / 68 <p>It was indeed an <em>Emergency!</em> when the primetime mainstay joined <em>Loving</em> in the late ’80s as Alex. There was no close-up close <em>enough</em> to satisfy viewers hungry for more, more, more.</p>

7 / 68 <p>“You talkin’ to <em>me</em>?” Um, no. More like gawking, enthusiastically, as the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> Emmy winner reveals that Liam looks dapper during every step of his putting-on-a-jacket process.</p>

8 / 68 <p>Whether he’s been playing <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Roman, the Pawn, a priest or just good ol’ John, he’s always been able to catch our eye with no more than the arch of a brow.</p>

9 / 68 <p>Here, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Devon offers up an expression that says, “Yes, by all means, appreciate my sexiness, then move along. You don’t want a line forming.” Agreed, sir.</p>

10 / 68 <p>We hope he won’t hold it against us that, even all these years later, the hero for whom we’re holding out remains <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Bo. Cool? Cool.</p>

11 / 68 <p>We hate to imagine how many obscene phone calls a fella gets when he’s walking around looking as much like a <em>Men’s Fitness</em> cover as the hottie who plays Dex on <em>General Hospital</em>. And no, not <em>all</em> of those calls are from us.</p>

12 / 68 <p>Sure, he may look coy here — “Who, <em>me</em>? Sexy?” — but let’s be real, <em>Guiding Light </em>bad boy Jonathan knew he was hot stuff if he thought he could get away with that shirt. Which he did, BTW.</p>

13 / 68 <p>Even back when he was Fen on <em>Young & Restless</em>, the scene stealer who plays <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Sonny had a hold on our hearts. And also, apparently, this inflatable one.</p>

14 / 68 <p>When we heard that <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> was recasting Zende, we were like, “Good luck finding an actor as stunning as Rome Flynn.” Turned out they didn’t need luck at all. #nailedit</p>

15 / 68 <p>Surprisingly, this shot of <em>As the World Turns</em>’ Holden is not the cover of the novel <em>Catcher in the Rye</em>. Still nice, though, eh?</p>

16 / 68 <p>No shirt? No problem. Thankfully, the heartthrob who keeps fans pumped about <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Xander is fine with a less-is-more approach to wardrobe.</p>

17 / 68 <p>Whether he was playing <em>All My Children</em>’s Jesse, <em>The City</em>’s Jacob or <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Sarge, one thing the Emmy winner always was… was easy on the eyes.</p>

18 / 68 <p>We still can’t fathom why Stitch isn’t on <em>The Young and the Restless</em> — he was a heat-seeking missile who wasn’t related to <em>anybody</em>. In other words, #priceless.</p>

19 / 68 <p>This was him before <em>This Is Us</em>, but a tasty slice of eye candy stirring precisely the emotions that gave <em>Passions</em> its title as the aptly-named Fox.</p>

20 / 68 <p>Though it’s been decades since <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lauren entered hubby Paul in a centerfold contest — which he won, natch — he’s still a “staple” of fans’ fantasies.</p>

21 / 68 <p>Honestly, we don’t recall what put <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Ford in the hospital. But an even bigger mystery is how on earth he isn’t <em>surrounded</em> by nurses offering to kiss it and make it better.</p>

22 / 68 <p>This may actually have been the only way his characters — Nikolas on <em>General Hospital</em> and Stefan on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> — could prove they had nothing up their sleeves: by eschewing sleeves altogether!</p>

23 / 68 <p>Whether the <em>Young & Restless</em> star is sporting angel’s wings or devil’s horns as Adam, he never fails to leave us in dire need of making confession. “Forgive us, Father, for we have dreamt!”</p>

24 / 68 <p>We only <em>thought</em> we understood the meaning of the word caliente before this <em>One Life to Live</em> heartthrob took over the role of Cristian.</p>

25 / 68 <p>The Emmy winner who in 2022 reprised his <em>Days of Our Lives</em> role of Harris has never been a slouch in the looks department. But a slouch in the getting-comfy-on-the-couch department? As you can see, that’s a different story.</p>

26 / 68 <p>He looks like he’s thinking hard here. But we didn’t have to think at all to include <em>Guiding Light</em>’s Josh in this photo gallery.</p>

27 / 68 <p>Decades later, when the soap vet passed through <em>Young & Restless</em> as Ashland, he looked… Shades of Dorian Grey! As handsome as ever!</p>

28 / 68 <p>Long before he was saving the world with paper clips on <em>MacGyver</em>, he was giving <em>General Hospital</em> fans palpitations as Jeff.</p>

29 / 68 <p>Now and forever, this is how we’ll remember <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Neil: as being so handsome, he could only have been heaven-sent.</p>

30 / 68 <p>Why the actor who played Brandon on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> is on this list, we can’t imagine. Nope. No idea. Oh, wait — there <em>is</em> that photo…</p>

31 / 68 <p>Even after he stopped playing Patrick on <em>General Hospital</em> and started playing Billy on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>, blushing faces and rapid heartbeats were common reactions to his performances.</p>

32 / 68 <p>No matter how villainous his characters — lookin’ at you, Todd on <em>One Life to Live</em> and early Franco on <em>General Hospital</em> — the Emmy winner makes us, however recuctantly, love them.</p>

33 / 68 <p>We wish him well on his new life. And we hope he doesn’t mind how tightly we cling to our memories of his stint as<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ EJ.</p>

34 / 68 <p>As if. “Baby, come back” had to be something he never had to say when he was fixing a woman with this gaze that he patented as Ridge on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

35 / 68 <p>We know him now as<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Smilin’ Jack. But he was lighting up rooms — and TV screens — even before that, as <em>All My Children</em>’s Dr. Feel-Good, Cliff.</p>

36 / 68 <p>What restraint. The Emmy winner had to know he’d make the first-round draft picks even without altogether unleashing the dimples that have made him catnip to fans of <em>General Hospital</em> mobster Sonny.</p>

37 / 68 <p>How many times do we have to tell<em> The Young and the Restless</em>’ Kyle that if his clothes are constraining him — in any way! — it’s fine by us if he just… loses them.</p>

38 / 68 <p>If ever there was a look that took us back to the intensity of the romance between<em> As the World Turns</em>’ Luke and Noah, it was this one. Although hey, we’re open to other suggestions…</p>

39 / 68 <p>Had <em>Days of Our Lives</em> realized when it cast this future soap-hopper as Tanner that he’d only become more striking with age, the <em>General Hospital</em> star (as Finn) would still be a Salem resident today.</p>

40 / 68 <p>Given that laser focus, we can only assume that what <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> Emmy winner was looking at as Rick was… a mirror?</p>

41 / 68 <p>With cheekbones that could cut glass and a gaze that could shatter diamonds, Ted King — whom we first met as Danny on <em>Loving</em> — was always destined to make the camera love him. As well as anyone who got a gander at him <em>on</em> camera.</p>

42 / 68 <p><em>All My Children</em> fans are keenly aware that one doesn’t get a nickname like Tad the Cad if he’s a Quasimodo.</p>

43 / 68 <p>Now Martin on <em>General Hospital</em>, the Emmy winner has matured into the slyest of silver foxes.</p>

44 / 68 <p>Call him Brad on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Call him Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. But if you have a say in the matter, you’re gonna call him.</p>

45 / 68 <p><em>Another World</em> was exactly where Jake’s portrayer never failed to send us.</p>

46 / 68 <p>Even without the neckties, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Ben was always a lady killer in our estimation. And don’t even get us started on clothing-averse Alex…</p>

47 / 68 <p>Once the soap-hopper caught our attention as <em>All My Children</em>’s Michael — and tightened his grip as Storm on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> and Julian on <em>General Hospital</em> — he never let go.</p>

48 / 68 <p>He played Malcolm on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>. Also, he looked like this. Pretty much still does. Any questions?</p>

49 / 68 <p>When he was playing Greg on <em>All My Children</em>, he was the boy next door… that we all wished we lived next door <em>to</em>!</p>

50 / 68 <p>It made sense that <em>Guiding Light</em> cast this alum of <em>Loving</em> (as Casey) as junior mafioso Danny — with a mug as stunning as his, he was always destined to attract a… ahem… mob.</p>

51 / 68 <p>Forget Ol’ Blue Eyes. <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Chad is the New Blue Eyes — and the only one we need.</p>

52 / 68 <p>Yeah, looking at that picture, we’re as bewildered as you are about how Carter’s portrayer ever wound up on the wrong side of a love triangle on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful.</em></p>

53 / 68 <p>The ill-fated<em> Young & Restless</em> detective was precisely the reason that lines are uttered like — and we give all due credit here to <em>Dick Tracy</em>’s Breathless Mahoney — “Aren’t you gonna frisk me?”</p>

54 / 68 <p>OK, we get it. Even the “What, this old face?” look chosen by the original Zende on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> to express his surprise at making this list is hot. That’s just the way his looks go: hot, hotter, hottest.</p>

55 / 68 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> may have killed and recast Roman, but the one thing that the show has never managed to do is dull the intensity of our crush on his original portrayer.</p>

56 / 68 <p>No matter what mischief the actor’s made over the years as <em>General Hospital</em> pot-stirrer Scotty, he’s remained the kind of trouble that we’re most into.</p>

57 / 68 <p>Before his name became synonymous with “cheesy,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> alum brought to life Snapper, a doctor as likely to give us palpitations as cure what ails us.</p>

58 / 68 <p>We’ve intently followed the trail of the silver fox who plays Eric on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> since before he’d even begun to go silver, back when he was lady killer Lance on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>.</p>

59 / 68 <p>OK, OK, we get it: There’s nothing more all-American than a fella as smokin’-hot as the Hallmark mainstay who used to play Nathan on <em>General Hospital.</em> And yes, we’ll happily testify to that effect.</p>

60 / 68 <p>How irresistible is — and always <em>has</em> been — <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Abe? So irresistible that when <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/580567/days-of-our-lives-james-reynolds-costars-salute-sex-appeal/" target="_blank">an old photo of him was posted online</a>, castmate Paul Telfer (Xander) marveled at his “extreme handsomeness and divine masculinity.”</p>

61 / 68 <p>Yes, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Stefan is sitting in a wheelbarrow and looking damn sexy while doing so. That’s just one of the perks that comes with being drop-dead gorgeous: arbitrary, sexy wheelbarrow-sitting.</p>