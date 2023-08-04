General Hospital’s Evan Hofer Shares Pics From ‘My New Job’
Even Hofer has been making waves on General Hospital ever since he showed up in Volonino’s Gym and worked his way into Sonny’s trust — at Michael’s behest! Now, though, the actor is making waves of a different kind after his recent Instagram post in which he shows off “My new job.”
We figured Hofer was a fan of the new Barbie film after he and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) shared a pic with some Barbie-rific accessories, but after seeing Hofer’s latest photos enjoying the sun and the sand, now, we’re positive!
Poor Ken struggles to figure out his job, especially compared to the limitless careers of Barbie. We’ve certainly never figured it out, so when Ken declared his job is, er, “beach” in Barbie, who were we to argue? Ken, though, had better watch out, because we’re pretty sure Evan Hofer is gunning for his job — and doing it better than Barbie’s beau ever could, if we do say so ourselves!
Check out his own beach job below!
Tabyana Ali (Trina) agreed that he had “Such Kenergy,” but McCoy took things a step farther and declared that Hofer’s job wasn’t just beach but, “You are beach.”
And hey, however things end up going down between Sonny and Dex, at least we know there are no hard feelings between Maurice Benard and Hofer. Sonny’s portrayer just took a moment to admire his co-star, replying, “Wow, what a physique.” And we certainly can’t argue with him there!
As we noted when Hofer showed off his Barbie charm necklace, the next Barbie movie needs him in as Soap Opera Ken! We suppose he can still beach, though.
