There’s certainly quite a lot about General Hospital‘s Tabyana Ali that’s super. There’s Trina, for one thing, who, after her adventure on the high seas with Victor and Spencer could be considered something of a superhero. Then there’s “Sprina,” which is bound to go down in soap history as one of the great supercouples.

And that’s not even getting into the actress herself, who’s opened up about overcoming her mental health struggles and now has added author to her resume!

“Today is the day,” she tweeted just last week with a photo of her new children’s book. “My Super B is out now! My Super B!”

Today is the day! My Super B is out now! My Super B! https://t.co/3SLA9Yicuc pic.twitter.com/brq3fldb3H — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) July 28, 2023

But what is My Super B? Well, per the book’s official blurb it’s “about an adventurous young superhero who achieves all of her wildest dreams, and her supportive mom is right there cheering her on every step of the way.”

In other words, it sounds like exactly the uplifting, feel-good, supportive story kids need. And Eden McCoy had the perfect response to Ali’s achievement.

“Amazing from My Super T,” Josslyn’s portrayer wrote as she retweeted the news. “So proud of you, love you.”

I LOVE YOU DOWN!!💗💗💗💗 — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) July 28, 2023

And just so we leave you with an extra dose of adorable, how about a young fan with My Super B, letting us know just how much she loves it? If tthis isn’t an enthusiastic endorsement of the new book, we don’t know what is!

As Ali responded, “Oh my gosh! She’s so cute!”

Oh my gosh! She's so cute! Thank you for the support💗💗🥹🥹 — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) August 1, 2023

