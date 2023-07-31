Did General Hospital’s Temporary Scribes Just Write Out [Spoiler]?
Spoiler warning: Do not read the below story until after you’ve watched Monday’s episode of General Hospital!
They say reading is fundamental, but it turns out that in General Hospital‘s Pentonville, it can also be deadly! It certainly appeared that way at the end of the episode which aired on July 31, in which Cyrus was attacked while in the library… first by thugs, and then by his heart!
As the episode faded to black, Cyrus saw white, as in the light which seemed to be beckoning him. Drew was doing what he could to help but encouraging the supposedly-reformed con to breath deeply and wiping the sweat from his brow didn’t seem to be accomplishing much. All of which left us with the distinct impression that Cyrus might soon find out whether the keeper of the Pearly Gates buys his claim to be a changed man more than we do!
But is Cyrus really dead? We’re willing to bet not.
After all, the show went out of its way only a week ago to establish the connection between Esme and Cyrus, a link far too intriguing to so quickly abandon. (For those needing a refresher, let us connect the dots for you: Cyrus is Laura’s brother. Laura is Nikolas’ mother. Which means Cyrus is Ace’s great uncle.)
Another reason we expect Cyrus to survive? Frankly, there’s no real benefit to killing him off. But a medical crisis which takes him out of Pentonville and puts him right at the heart of the action — say, in the soap’s titular medical facility? That’s money in the bank.
For our money, as big fans of Cyrus’ portrayer, Jeff Kober, we not only want to see the character alive and kickin’, but given an opportunity to further explore his family ties. Cyrus is Laura and Martin’s brother, and that alone makes him a keeper. Throw in his ties to the Cassadine clan, Selina and the ever-present dark forces which ebb and flow around Port Charles, and it’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to kill Cyrus.
The big unknown here, however, is the people who ultimately control his fate. Would the scribes who are temporarily penning the show during the writer’s strike make so bold a move (and so soon in their tenure), perhaps as a way of saying, “Hey, anything can happen while we’re in charge!”
One thing we know: Based on the promo for Tuesday’s episode, Cyrus hasn’t gone quite yet. After all, it showed a concerned Drew urging his fallen fellow inmate, “Come on, stay with me!” So only time — and the time-honored tradition of tuning in tomorrow — will tell.
