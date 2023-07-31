Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Do you miss General Hospital’s Brad and Lucas on screen as much as we do? Portrayers Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes clearly feel our pain, because they delivered a balm to those of us pining away for our favorite former lab tech and Bobbie’s AWOL son. Also known as little Wiley Corinthos’ adoptive parents — you know, the ones who named him but are never named or acknowledged themselves.

The much-missed duo posted a delightfully goofy video ahead of their July 31 General Hospital Fan Club Weekend breakfast event. “Look what happened when [Ryan Carnes] and I tried to Zoom!” posted Shen by way of introduction. “AI is insane. But we’ll use it’s sorcery to be IN-PERSON for the first time in four years.”

Shen appeared to be sitting in front of a bookshelf while Carnes was behind a table with a coffee cup filled with “a healthy concoction I threw together real quick.” Carnes, who was last seen in Port Charles in 2020 with much shorter hair, revealed he was tired after driving from Texas to L.A. “I’ve been awake about 44 straight hours,” the poor guy bemoaned as he stretched his arms and yawned.

But wait. This is where it got silly. Carnes’ arm-stretch extended into Shen’s side of the video, leading the actors to reach into each other’s split screens and smack each other around jokingly. What I wouldn’t give for a Brad and Lucas slap fight on actual General Hospital. But I digress. Carnes and Shen then swapped places, pretending AI was the culprit.

“We should use this before it goes away!” a fake-shocked Shen declared. “Do a live event.”

“Yeah” agreed Carnes. “We’re gonna see all the people we haven’t seen for, like, four years,” said Carnes.

Then, of course, it all turned out to be a wicked tease for those of us who weren’t able to attend the General Hospital Fan Club Weekend, as they urged those viewing the video to buy tickets for their event. Pour salt on our wounds, why don’t you? We’ll just consider it adequate payback that Parry Shen took a sip from Carnes’ coffee mug and promptly spit out whatever the “so healthy” but clearly gross contents were.

While Carnes admonished, “That’s what you get for drinking my drink!” we’ll just say it was for getting our hopes up for a real Brad and Lucas reunion!

Watch the entire hijinks-laden Instagram video below or on Parry Shen’s Instagram account.

For an updated rundown of who's headed back to General Hospital, check out our photo gallery below of the latest arrivals to Port Charles.