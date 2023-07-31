General Hospital Preview: Dante Keeps His Eye on the Target — and Carly Fires Shots at Ava
In General Hospital’s preview for the week of July 30 – August 4, was Sonny or Anna the Metro Court pool shooter’s target? Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Dante meets with Sonny and Anna to discuss the Metro Court pool shooting that left Curtis paralyzed, and who the target really was. He ponders the WSB might have wanted Anna dead, or someone else wants to kill Sonny. Dante still has no idea of Sonny’s involvement with Pikeman, which has painted target on his back. Mason and his mysterious boss could be the ones out to take Sonny out, and take control of the shipments. Anna, however, feeling she’s the target has suggested using herself as bait to lure the shooter into giving it another go at her.
Also coming up, Ava meets with Carly, who last week took Avery home for a sleepover with Donna. Carly could sense something was going on between Ava and Sonny, especially since Sonny out of the blue asked her to take Avery for the night. However, she dropped it, not wanting to get involved in whatever it was they were up to. In the preview of the week ahead, Ava asks Carly if she has something to say, just say it. Carly tells her, “You’re up to your old tricks.’
Read the General Hospital spoilers to find out who Alexis has a warning for, and what role Leo takes on.
Before you go, check out the most recent memorable quotes from soaps from last week in the photo gallery below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook