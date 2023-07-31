Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, ABC (3)

July 30 could have been a sad one for Team General Hospital. It was on that day that they, as well as Jacklyn Zeman’s friends and family, gathered to pay their respects to the actress, who passed away in May following a short battle with cancer. Instead, despite the tears, what commenced was a joyful celebration of Zeman’s life, her talent and her extraordinarily big heart.

There was “a packed house today in Malibu for Jackie,” Instagrammed her longtime leading man Kin Shriner (Scotty). “As I said on stage, [I was] so lucky to have been a part of her life.

“I miss her so much,” he added. “I toast her in her hometown.” But, he added in a tweet, “I will see her again.”

“Just left Jackie Z’s celebration of life,” tweeted Tristan Rogers (Robert). “What a marvelous ‘goodbye.’ This was a tremendous expression of the effect she’d had on people’s lives. I will truly miss her presence.”

Former General Hospital writer Michele Val Jean (who now puts words in the mouths of Bold & Beautiful characters) hailed Zeman as a “beautiful soul” and wished her, “godspeed, my friend. I will carry you always.”

Kimberly McCullough, who played Robin for decades before becoming an in-demand director, shared a photo of a red sunset for Jackie Z. Went to the beautiful service today celebrating her life. What an angel. What a life.”

Read what more of Zeman’s nearest and dearest have to say about her here. And check out the below photo gallery to revisit Bobbie’s many, many loves.