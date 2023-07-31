Credit: ABC screenshot

If you’re worried that the magic of Jane Elliot’s presence will be fading away from General Hospital soon, leaving the show a little less lustrous, you can rest easy. Tracy’s still got plenty to do in Port Charles.

Just as thrilled as Tracy fans? Gregory Harrison, whose Gregory Chase is reaping the benefits —not that the character will necessarily see it that way after the perpetually clashing duo crosses paths this week at the Metro Court and shares an uncomfortable elevator ride to the hotel restaurant.

More: Could Tracy’s return herald Luke’s resurrection?

“She gets stood up by the person who was going to meet her, and Gregory is there by himself. So, he’s standing there and all of a sudden he just says ‘Table for two,’” Harrison told Soap Opera Digest in a recent interview. Though Tracy tries to decline, “He says, ‘Come on, let’s call a truce.’ They sit down together, kind of begrudgingly, and Gregory’s charms work a little bit on her. Not a lot, but a little bit, so that at least they have a conversation.”

While Harrison beamed that the scenes were “really interesting and fun to play with Jane [Elliot],” Gregory just might regret getting chatty with our favorite fiery Quartermaine. Because his hand shakes as he reaches for his wallet to pay their bill, hinting at the ALS diagnosis that he’s been desperate to keep secret, and the ever-observant Tracy zeroes in.

“He’s so flustered,” Harrison said to Soap Opera Digest. “So Gregory makes his exit very abruptly at that point and doesn’t really notice whether she caught on to it or not.” But we all know Tracy. She’s action-oriented and doesn’t sit around twiddling her thumbs. She immediately gets on the horn to Alexis to find out what’s going on — and, Harrison revealed, grumpy Gregory “finds out immediately that she’s stuck her nose in his business.”

More: Will General Hospital’s Gregory die?

Everyone should be so lucky as to have Tracy in their business! Don’t you think? Can she and Alexis team up to help Gregory deal with his illness? Or will he push both strong-willed women away? We know what our recommendation for a course of treatment is. An intense infusion of Tracy Quartermaine, multiple times a week!

Do you miss General Hospital‘s classic Quartermaine clan as much as we do? Revisit the First Family of Port Charles with our photo gallery below.